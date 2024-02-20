Today, Alvvays have just announced that they will be extending their 2024 Norrh American headlining tour.

The newly announced run will feature The Beths as support, and will take place later on this summer following their previously announced North American and international dates. These dates will include stops in Denver, Oakland, Portland, Seattle and more. See below for a full rundown of all the band’s upcoming tour dates for 2024 and head here for tickets.

Earlier this month, Alvvays made their Grammy debut earlier this month when they were nominated for Best Alternative Performance for “Belinda Says.” The song is one of several musical highlights off the critically acclaimed Blue Rev, a record that doesn’t simply reassert what’s always been great about the band, but instead reimagines it. A modern indie-rock masterpiece, Blue Rev cements Alvvays as one of the greatest bands making music right now.

Tour dates:

04/04-04/08/2024 – Puerto Aventuras, Mexico – One Big Holiday &

04/18/2024 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater *

04/19/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s *

04/20/2024 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

04/21/2024 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Annex *

04/22/2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater *

04/24/2024 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

04/25/2024 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

04/27/2024 – Norman, OK – Norman Music Festival

04/28/2024 – Austin, TX – Austin Psych Fest

05/01/2024 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor ^

05/02/2024 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live ^

05/03/2024 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

05/04/2024 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground ^ SOLD OUT

05/06/2024 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom ^

05/07/2024 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant ^

05/09/2024 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

05/10/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

05/11/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl #

05/13/2024 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades # SOLD OUT

05/14/2024 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst #

05/16/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren #

05/17/2024 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre #

05/18/2024 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival

06/21/2024 – Wicklow, IE – Beyond The Pale

06/22/2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX $

06/23/2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz $

06/24/2024 – Glasgow, SCO – O2 Ritz $

06/26/2024 – London, UK – Troxy $

06/27/2024 – Brighton, UK – Chalk $

06/28/2024 – Antwerp, BE – Live /s Live

06/29/2024 – Luxembourg, LU – Siren’s Call

07/02/2024 – Paris, FR – Elysee Montmartre $

07/03/2024 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso $

07/04/2024 – Hamburg, DE – Gruenspan $

07/05/2024 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

07/07/2024 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt $

07/08/2024 – Heidelberg, DE – Karlstorbahnhof $

07/09/2024 – Milano, IT – Magnolia $

07/10/2024 – Bologna, IT – Bonsai Garden $

07/12/2024 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

07/13/2024 – Bilbao, ES – Bilbao BBK Live

08/02/2024 – St John, NB – Area 506

08/08/2024 – Oslo, NO – Øyafestivalen

08/09/2024 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West

08/11/2024 – Helsinki, FI – Flowfestival

08/15/2024 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Madonna Inn %

08/16/2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater %

08/18/2024 – Portland, OR – PDX Live @ Pioneer Square %

08/19/2024 – Seattle, WA – Seattle Zoo %

08/21/2024 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory %

08/22/2024 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

08/24/2024 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom %

& w/ My Morning Jacket

* w/ Spllit

^ w/ Horse Jumper Of Love

# w/ Joanna Sternberg

$ w/ Girl Scout

% w/ The Beths