Aftershock will be making its return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California from October 10th-13th for its 12th year — and with its biggest lineup yet.

The 4-day destination festival will feature the only U.S. festival play for Iron Maiden, the exclusive West Coast performance for Slayer — one of only three shows in nearly 5 years — Slipknot as one of the most requested bands for the festival, and the first Aftershock appearance for Mötley Crüe.

The ultimate destination for hard rock and heavy metal enthusiasts will include back-to-back headlining performances from Slayer and Pantera (Thursday); Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch (Friday); Iron Maiden and Judas Priest (Saturday); and Mötley Crüe and Disturbed (Sunday). In addition, Aftershock will feature four full days and nights of performances from top artists including: Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Till Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry and many others.

“Get ready Sacramento…” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we’ve ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October…unless I see you in May.”

Single day and weekend General Admission and VIP passes for Aftershock are on sale now starting as low as $10 down here.

Check out the full lineup below.

The West Coast’s Largest Rock Festival is adding a 5th stage, expanding the lineup to a total of 130+ bands.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Sacramento has become synonymous with the largest rock festival on the West Coast,” said Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa. “The city is ready to welcome fans for four days packed with more than 130 bands and unforgettable live music experiences.”

The lineup for Aftershock is as follows (subject to change): Iron Maiden, Slayer, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Disturbed, Pantera, Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Till Lindemann, Falling in Reverse, Rise Against, Staind, Halestorm, Seether, Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Skillet, Sevendust, Tech N9ne, Insane Clown Posse, Static X, Clutch, Body Count, Lorna Shore, Highly Suspect, Poppy, Grandson, Nothing More, P.O.D., Filter, Eagles of Death Metal, Coal Chamber, Code Orange, Jinjer, Bad Wolves, Shadows Fall, Fear Factory, Sleeping With Sirens, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones Classics, Drain, City Morgue, Saosin, L.S. Dunes, Badflower, PUP, Rival Sons, Militarie Gun, Hawthorne Heights, Bayside, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Show Me The Body, Whitechapel, From Ashes to New, The Warning, Set it Off, Resorte, Fugitive, Better Lovers, Drug Church, Biohazard, Joey Valence & Brae, Tim Montana, Vended, The Chisel, The Armed, Soul Glo, High Vis, Narrow Head, I See Stars, Bob Vylan, GEL, Holding Absence, Touché Amoré, Citizen Soldier, New Years Day, Drowning Pool, Alien Ant Farm, Orgy, Adema, Powerman 5000, Taproot, Local H, HED PE, Moonshine Bandits, CKY, Brutus, Alien Weaponry, Oxymorrons, Veil of Maya, Lilith Czar, Holy Fawn, D.R.U.G.S., Ho99o9, Ill Niño, Winona Fighter, Slothrust, Hemorage, Nerv, Damnage, Jeris Johnson, Any Given Sin, Deadlands, Mike’s Dead, Self Deception, Lø Spirit, Jager Bonham, Dead Poet Society, Point North, Like A Storm, Teen Mortgage, Jigsaw Youth, The Funeral Portrait, Black Map, Capital Theatre, Descartes A Kant, Lowlives, StrateJacket, Blame My Youth, Caskets, Silly Goose, Reach NYC, TX2, Royale Lynn, Budderside, and Gozu.

In 2023, the sold out Aftershock hosted 160,000 music fans from all 50 states, 40 countries, and every continent except Antarctica, creating millions of dollars in economic impact for the region.

Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.