Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties will release the third chapter in their saga, a new album called In Lieu Of Flowers, on April 12th

Now today, they have released a brand new song in “Paying Bills at the End of the World,” a bleak, blue-collar ballad about living paycheck-to-paycheck. Storyline wise, the song is set on Long Island where Aaron retreats to when he and his band can no longer tour to make a living. It’s a deeply personal track for the group, inspired of course by the time the COVID-19 brought the music industry — and the rest of the world — to a complete standstill.

Listen to the new track below and pre-order the record here.

Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties will take the new album on tour across the US and UK this spring, and all tickets are on sale now. Livestream tickets for their sold out album release show on April 11 in Asbury Park, NJ are also available to bundle with the album pre-order.

Check out all of their upcoming tour dates and album details below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Smoking Rooms Roman Candles Paying Bills at the End of the World Monogahela Park Alone at St. Luke’s Whiplash Spitting in the Wind I’m an Albatross Runnin’ Out of Excuses In Lieu of Flowers Dead Leaves

Western United States

w/ Pile of Love and Cliff Morgan

4/25- Denver, CO – Marquis*

4/26- Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground

4/27- Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

4/28- Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

4/30- San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

5/2- Seattle, WA – Neumos

5/3- Portland, OR – Hawthorne * = Clementine Was Right and Cliff Morgan

United Kingdom

w/ Future Teens and Dryjacket (Acoustic)



17/5- Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

18/5- Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s

19/5- Leeds, UK – The Key Club

21/5- Nottingham, UK – The Bodega

22/5- London, UK – The Underworld

23/5- Bristol, UK – Exchange

Eastern United States

w/ Future Teens and Maura Weaver



6/13- Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

6/14- New York, NY – Gramercy

6/16- Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

6/18- Richmond, VA – Canal Club

6/19- Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

6/20- Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Loft)

6/21- Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl

6/22- St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

6/23- Chicago, IL- Bottom Lounge

6/25- Detroit, MI – The Shelter

6/26- Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

6/27- Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls