Today, Danny Wimmer Presents has revealed their all-star lineup for the 2024 iteration of Bourbon & Beyond – the world’s largest bourbon and music festival.

Bourbon & Beyond will take place from September 19th through 22nd at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The stacked lineup will feature headliners Neil Young and Beck on Thursday, Dave Matthews Band and Tedeschi Trucks Band on Friday, Zach Bryan and Cody Jinks on Saturday, and Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket on Sunday, along with Matchbox Twenty, The National, Whiskey Myers, Black Pumas, The War On Drugs, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, and many more.

Now in its sixth year, the 4-day destination festival is adding two music stages and 40 additional music artists for 2024, expanding to a total of five music stages and 100 music artists, plus the festival’s culinary and bourbon workshop stages.

Bourbon & Beyond’s unique immersive festival experience includes some of the best music talent in country music, Americana, classic rock, alternative, rock, roots, blues, bluegrass and adult contemporary, as well as a range of culinary programming from some of the country’s top chefs, along with an array of bourbon tastings and workshops showcasing America’s best chefs and Louisville’s bourbon and culinary culture.

The current music lineup for Bourbon & Beyond is as follows, with additional artists to be announced: Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, Beck, Matchbox Twenty, The National, My Morning Jacket, The War On Drugs, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, Koe Wetzel, Milky Chance, Chris Isaak, Lyle Lovett, KALEO, Sierra Ferrell, Charles Wesley Godwin, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Cory Wong, X Ambassadors, Sunny Day Real Estate, Dinosaur Jr., Larkin Poe, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Lucius, JJ Grey & Mofro, Beth Hart, Allen Stone, Wilder Woods, Niko Moon, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The War and Treaty, Larry Fleet, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Mat Kearney, Arlo Parks, Hiss Golden Messenger, Smith & Myers, BRELAND, Patty Smyth, Wyatt Flores, Cimafunk, Futurebirds, The Bacon Brothers, M. Ward, Soul Asylum, Son Volt, Jade Bird, Neal Francis, Suzanne Vega, Wild Rivers, Dexter and The Moonrocks, KT Tunstall, The Dip, Meg Myers, Samantha Fish, Amigo the Devil, The Record Company, Taylor Acorn, Dan Tyminski, The Sam Bush Band, The Jerry Douglas Band, Yonder Mountain String Band, Tony Trischka’s EarlJam, Sister Sadie, Devon Gilfillian, Robert Finley, Abby Anderson, Abraham Alexander, Vincent Neil Emerson, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Mac Saturn,Jake Kohn, The Castellows, Madi Diaz, Motherfolk, Grace Bowers, Mapache, Maggie Antone, Briscoe, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Hueston, Robert Jon & the Wreck, The Brothers Comatose, Theo Lawrence, Colby T. Helms and The Virginia Creepers, New Dangerfield, Big Richard, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Chatham County Line, Tray Wellington Band, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Lizzie No, The Jacob Jolliff Band, East Nash Grass, The Local Honeys, Mountain Grass Unit, Kyle Ray and more.

“To have one of the most influential artists of all time, Neil Young, headline Bourbon & Beyond this year is so incredibly special. Not only do I love his music, but I think there is a real authenticity in his craft that has inspired generations of artists to find their true voice,” says Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents. “To have such a timeless artist share the stage with some of today’s best storytellers and craftsmen is something truly exceptional. Plus, being able to celebrate hometown heroes, My Morning Jacket and Kentucky’s own, Tyler Childers, this year’s Bourbon & Beyond lineup is truly a career highlight for me. We can’t wait to see everyone this September to celebrate the pure magic of this festival and the great city of Louisville.”

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky is honored to be hosting Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville this September,” says Governor Andy Beshear, “The festival brings in fans from all over the world and showcases the best of Kentucky; highlighting our rich culture of bourbon, the best in local culinary and a top tier musical lineup. We can’t wait to welcome fans once again for this great tradition that we all in Kentucky are proud to call our own.”

“September is set to be an unmatched month of festivals at the Kentucky Exposition Center,” said David S. Beck, president & CEO of Kentucky Venues. “Bourbon & Beyond has attracted a global fanbase that continues to visit the Commonwealth, and we’re excited to partner with Danny Wimmer Presents yet again to bring people together in the name of bourbon and music.”

“Louisville has become a top destination for music festivals,” says Cleo Battle, President and CEO of Louisville Tourism. “Events like Bourbon & Beyondcontinue to solidify that growing reputation attracting new visitors to Bourbon City and giving them not only a taste of a world-class event but also exposing them to the city’s Southern hospitality, iconic attractions and Bourbon’s home.”

In addition to four full days of music on five stages at Bourbon & Beyond, the festival experience will include daily workshops and demonstrations hosted by Chris Blandford, Amanda Freitag, Ed Lee, and Chris Santos—pairing world-renowned master distillers and celebrity chefs with guest artist appearances and a who’s who of Kentucky personalities—as well as a variety of additional onsite experiences.

Another highlight of the festival will be spending time in the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar. Featuring the best bluegrass bands, line dancing and expertly curated picks of Kentucky’s finest, the bourbon trail is coming right to Bourbon & Beyond. Bourbon lovers can also stop by Chris Picks MiniBar for select single barrels curated especially for Bourbon & Beyond; The Hunter’s Club for rare and vintage sips; and the Tiki Barrel Bar for the perfect oasis to make the festival vacation complete. In addition to select bourbon experiences, fans can enjoy other cocktail offerings at Blackened Presents, The Whiskey Bar. In addition, music lovers and musicians can spend time at The Music Experience powered by American Musical Supply, featuring music gear to play, giveaways, special deals, selfie stations, guitar and drum contests, and more.

Visit https://bourbonandbeyond.com for a complete description of festival experiences.

Attendees at Bourbon & Beyond can also enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings inspired by Kentucky’s explosion in the culinary world. Selections from local and regional restaurants are specially curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC.