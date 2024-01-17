Sydney alternative/rock band Yours Truly have just returned with a brand new single, “Call My Name,” which is out now via UNFD. It is their first release of new music since 2022’s EP, is this what i look like?.

Loaded with driving guitars, sleek yet potent vocals and salient hooks, “Call My Name” is as much a sharp earworm as it is a stirring exploration into self discovery, flexing a fresh new sonic shade of Yours Truly.

“‘Call My Name’ is about the internal struggles of being addicted to a person that you know is bad for you,” Yours Truly frontwoman Mikaila shares of their brand new single. “You turn away from all their red flags because you have so much hope that they can be the person you created in your dreams. You defend them and begin to blame yourself. I realized that we as people crave acceptance from the people who make us feel we are not enough and on the other side some people use that power to their advantage. At the end of the day you realize some things aren’t meant to be and you need to make peace with that.”

Watch the new music video below.

Yours Truly will feature later this month at THPS25, celebrating 25 years of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in Brisbane, with the legend himself, Tony Hawk, in appearance alongside an array of skaters and Aussie music acts. The band will also embark this March on a tour to launch “Call My Name”, performing in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.