X Ambassadors have just announced their plans for an extensive headlining tour of North America this upcoming spring. The tour will be in support of their newly announced album, Townie, which will be released April 5th.

The North American run will kick off on April 5th in Vancouver and make stops in Seattle, Denver, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and many more before wrapping up on June 22nd in Mexico City. New West and Rowan Drake will serve as support for U.S. dates while Noah Gunderson will appear for Canadian dates.

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting this Tuesday, January 23 at 10am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, January 26 at 10amlocal time. Full details can be found here.

Check out all of their upcoming announced dates below and pre-order Townie here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Sunoco Smoke on the Highway Your Town I’m Not Really Here Rashad (first dam) Fallout Women’s Jeans Half-Life Follow the Sound of My Voice Start A Band No Strings

X AMBASSADORS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, January 26 at 10:00am local time

February 7—Berlin, Germany—Columbia Theater

February 8—Hamburg, Germany—Fabrik

February 9—Copenhagen, Denmark—Pumpehuest

February 11—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller Music Hall

February 12—Stockholm, Sweden—Berns

February 13—Malmo, Sweden—Malmo Saluhall

February 15—Helsinki, Finland—Apollo Live Club

February 17—Riga, Latvia—Palladium Riga

February 18—Vilnius, Lithuania—Compensa Concert Hall

February 20—Warsaw, Poland—Progresja

February 21—Prague, Czech Republic—SaSaZu

February 22—Frankfurt, Germany—Batschkapp

February 23—Munich, Germany—Theaterfabrik

February 25—Koln, Germany—Burgerhaus Stollwerck

February 27—Milan, Italy—Magazzini Generali

February 28—Zurich, Switzerland—Dynamo

February 29—Paris, France—Elysee Montmartre

March 1—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg

March 3—Birmingham, U.K.—XOYO Birmingham

March 5—Glasgow, U.K.—Saint Luke’s

March 6—Bristol, U.K.—SWX

March 7—London, U.K.—Electric Ballroom

March 8—Liverpool, U.K.—Hangar 34

April 5—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre *

April 6—Kelowna, Canada—Big White Ski Resort

April 9—Calgary, AB—The Palace Theatre *

April 11—Edmonton, AB—Union Hall *

April 12—Saskatoon, SK—Coors Event Centre *

April 13—Winnipeg, MB—Burton Cummings Theatre *

April 16—London, ON—London Music Hall *

April 17—Montreal, QC—Mtelus *

April 18—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre *

April 19—Quebec City, QC—Impérial Bell *

April 23—Waterloo, ON—Maxwell’s Concerts and Events *

April 24—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall *

May 4—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park +

May 5—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy & Harriet’s +

May 7—San Luis Obispo, CA—Fremont Theater +

May 8—San Francisco, CA—August Hall +

May 10—Portland, OR—The Hawthorne Theatre +

May 11—Seattle, WA—The Showbox +

May 13—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot +

May 14—Denver, CO—The Ogden Theatre +

May 15—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center +

May 17—Omaha, NE—Slowdown +

May 18—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater +

May 19—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s +

May 21—Chicago, IL—House of Blues +

May 22—Grand Rapids, MI—Elevation +

May 24—Detroit MI—Saint Andrew’s Hall +

May 25—Milwaukee, WI—The Rave II +

May 26—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues +

May 28—Millvale, PA—Mr. Smalls Theatre +

May 29—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl +

May 31—New York, NY—Irving Plaza +

June 1—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre of Ithaca +

June 2—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club +

June 4—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club +

June 5—Norfolk, VA—The Norva +

June 7—Charlotte, NC—The Underground +

June 8—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre +

June 9—Nashville, TN—The Basement East +

June 11—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater +

June 12—Austin, TX—Mohawk +

June 14—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren +

June 15—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre +

June 22—Mexico City, Mexico—Foro Puebla