X Ambassadors have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Townie, on April 5th via Virgin Music Group. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.
Self-produced by the band (Sam Nelson Harris, Casey Harris and Adam Levin), Townie marks a compelling new chapter for X Ambassadors as they return to their upstate New York roots. Across the 12 deeply personal tracks, the group crafts an intricate portrait of their hometown’s most mundane aspects and the community that shaped them.
Additionally, today the band has revealed the album’s first single, “No Strings,” alongside an official music video. Filmed in Ithaca, New York, the video was made by their childhood friend Danny Pfeffer with the help of his students at Cornell University.
Of the track, lead vocalist Sam Nelson Harris shares, “Ithaca is so isolated, and growing up there like Casey and I did we did whatever we could to give ourselves little ways to escape: riding around town aimlessly on our bikes, on city busses, or in our parents cars; getting lost in the woods, getting into whatever trouble we could find, dangling our feet off the edges of waterfalls with our friends, making out with high school crushes on the cold winter night, snot dribbling into each other’s mouths… ways that make you feel like the world is bigger, and like there’s nothing holding you back from getting out there.”
He continues, “As a grown man, I’ve fallen back in love with upstate NY, and I oddly feel blessed to have had something to rally so hard against/fight to escape from as a kid. You can’t hide who you are, and who you are is where you’re from. ‘No Strings’ is an anthem for the lost and hungry—in forgotten cities and towns and townships all over the world—whose restlessness will always burn, and keep the fire in their bellies fed.”
Reflecting on the project as a whole, Sam shares, “A gas station glows in the night, two miles from the Tompkins County line. It cuts through the bleak, winter night like a grotesque, twenty-first century lighthouse. To the east— the college town of Ithaca, NY. To the west, everything else. The air is cold and unforgiving. The landscape every shade of grey and brown on the color-wheel. A couple of teenagers loiter in the parking lot, plotting their escape. Most of them know they won’t ever leave this town, so tonight their escape is a temporary one. Rollies and half-drank liters of Mountain Dew. Grapefruit blunts and chapped lips. Their baggy clothes full of restlessness and longing. This is Townie.”
Watch the video for “No Strings” and find all of the album details and upcoming tour dates for X Ambassadors below.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
- Sunoco
- Smoke on the Highway
- Your Town
- I’m Not Really Here
- Rashad
- (first dam)
- Fallout
- Women’s Jeans
- Half-Life
- Follow the Sound of My Voice
- Start A Band
- No Strings
X AMBASSADORS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
February 7—Berlin, Germany—Columbia Theater
February 8—Hamburg, Germany—Fabrik
February 9—Copenhagen, Denmark—Pumpehuest
February 11—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller Music Hall
February 12—Stockholm, Sweden—Berns
February 13—Malmo, Sweden—Malmo Saluhall
February 15—Helsinki, Finland—Apollo Live Club
February 17—Riga, Latvia—Palladium Riga
February 18—Vilnius, Lithuania—Compensa Concert Hall
February 20—Warsaw, Poland—Progresja
February 21—Praha, Czech Republic—SaSaZu
February 22—Frankfurt, Germany—Batschkapp
February 23—Munich, Germany—Theaterfabrik
February 25—Koln, Germany—Burgerhaus Stollwerck
February 27—Milan, Italy—Magazzini Generali
February 28—Zurich, Switzerland—Dynamo
February 29—Paris, France—Elysee Montmartre
March 1—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg
March 3—Birmingham, U.K.—XOYO Birmingham
March 5—Glasgow, U.K.—Saint Luke’s
March 6—Bristol, U.K.—SWX
March 7—London, U.K.—Electric Ballroom
March 8—Liverpool, U.K.—Hangar 34
April 6—Kelowna, Canada—Altitunes Festival