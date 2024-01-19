X Ambassadors have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Townie, on April 5th via Virgin Music Group. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Self-produced by the band (Sam Nelson Harris, Casey Harris and Adam Levin), Townie marks a compelling new chapter for X Ambassadors as they return to their upstate New York roots. Across the 12 deeply personal tracks, the group crafts an intricate portrait of their hometown’s most mundane aspects and the community that shaped them.

Additionally, today the band has revealed the album’s first single, “No Strings,” alongside an official music video. Filmed in Ithaca, New York, the video was made by their childhood friend Danny Pfeffer with the help of his students at Cornell University.

Of the track, lead vocalist Sam Nelson Harris shares, “Ithaca is so isolated, and growing up there like Casey and I did we did whatever we could to give ourselves little ways to escape: riding around town aimlessly on our bikes, on city busses, or in our parents cars; getting lost in the woods, getting into whatever trouble we could find, dangling our feet off the edges of waterfalls with our friends, making out with high school crushes on the cold winter night, snot dribbling into each other’s mouths… ways that make you feel like the world is bigger, and like there’s nothing holding you back from getting out there.”

He continues, “As a grown man, I’ve fallen back in love with upstate NY, and I oddly feel blessed to have had something to rally so hard against/fight to escape from as a kid. You can’t hide who you are, and who you are is where you’re from. ‘No Strings’ is an anthem for the lost and hungry—in forgotten cities and towns and townships all over the world—whose restlessness will always burn, and keep the fire in their bellies fed.”

Reflecting on the project as a whole, Sam shares, “A gas station glows in the night, two miles from the Tompkins County line. It cuts through the bleak, winter night like a grotesque, twenty-first century lighthouse. To the east— the college town of Ithaca, NY. To the west, everything else. The air is cold and unforgiving. The landscape every shade of grey and brown on the color-wheel. A couple of teenagers loiter in the parking lot, plotting their escape. Most of them know they won’t ever leave this town, so tonight their escape is a temporary one. Rollies and half-drank liters of Mountain Dew. Grapefruit blunts and chapped lips. Their baggy clothes full of restlessness and longing. This is Townie.”

Watch the video for “No Strings” and find all of the album details and upcoming tour dates for X Ambassadors below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Sunoco Smoke on the Highway Your Town I’m Not Really Here Rashad (first dam) Fallout Women’s Jeans Half-Life Follow the Sound of My Voice Start A Band No Strings

X AMBASSADORS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 7—Berlin, Germany—Columbia Theater

February 8—Hamburg, Germany—Fabrik

February 9—Copenhagen, Denmark—Pumpehuest

February 11—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller Music Hall

February 12—Stockholm, Sweden—Berns

February 13—Malmo, Sweden—Malmo Saluhall

February 15—Helsinki, Finland—Apollo Live Club

February 17—Riga, Latvia—Palladium Riga

February 18—Vilnius, Lithuania—Compensa Concert Hall

February 20—Warsaw, Poland—Progresja

February 21—Praha, Czech Republic—SaSaZu

February 22—Frankfurt, Germany—Batschkapp

February 23—Munich, Germany—Theaterfabrik

February 25—Koln, Germany—Burgerhaus Stollwerck

February 27—Milan, Italy—Magazzini Generali

February 28—Zurich, Switzerland—Dynamo

February 29—Paris, France—Elysee Montmartre

March 1—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg

March 3—Birmingham, U.K.—XOYO Birmingham

March 5—Glasgow, U.K.—Saint Luke’s

March 6—Bristol, U.K.—SWX

March 7—London, U.K.—Electric Ballroom

March 8—Liverpool, U.K.—Hangar 34

April 6—Kelowna, Canada—Altitunes Festival