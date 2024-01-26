Today, Island Records standout and quickly rising country newcomer Wyatt Flores has released his brand new single, “Milwaukee.”

Harkening back to an icy moment forever frozen in his memory, Flores soulfully tells the captivating story of heartbreak and missteps. Written by Flores with Graham Barham, Gavin Lucas, and Cole Miracle, “Milwaukee” is the first taste of the next new batch of songs, following the critically acclaimed project Life Lessons.

“Milwaukee is for all the times that you’ve loved someone but didn’t fully love them. It’s a love letter to love lost with the clarity of mistakes made,” shares Flores. “We all hope that our mistakes don’t define us, and Milwaukee is about just that. Love is an action, and if you don’t work to hold onto it, it’ll slip through your fingers.”

Embarking on the Life Lessons 2024 Headlining Tour, Flores will bring his energetic live show to major cities across the country. Flores will even head across the pond to perform in the U.K., Germany, and The Netherlands as a part of the C2C festival – see the full list of tour dates below.

Life Lessons Tour Dates + C2C

1/25/24 – TAMPA, FL – CROWBAR

1/26/24 – ORLANDO, FL – THE ABBEY

1/27/24 – GAINESVILLE, FL – VIVID MUSIC HALL

1/30/24 – CHARLESTON, SC – MUSIC FARM

2/1/24 – COLUMBIA, SC – THE SENATE

2/2/24 – ATHENS, GA – GEORGIA THEATRE

2/3/24 – BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC – BEECH MTN RESORT

2/8/24 – NASHVILLE, TN – BROOKLYN BOWL

2/9/24 – PINEVILLE, KY – BELL THEATRE

2/10/24 – LEXINGTON, KY – BULLS, BANDS, & BARRELS

2/12/24 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – THE HI-FI

2/13/24 – ST. LOUIS, MO – OLD ROCK HOUSE

2/15/24 – KANSAS CITY,, MO – THE TRUMAN

2/16/24 – TULSA, OK – CAIN’S BALLROOM

2/21/24 – OXFORD, OH – BRICK STREET BAR

2/22/24 – DETROIT, MI – MAJESTIC THEATRE

2/23/24 – TORONTO, ON – HORSESHOE TAVERN

3/2/23 – ROTTERDAM, NL – AHOY ROTTERDAM (C2C NETHERLAND)

3/3/24 – BERLIN, DE – VERTI MUSIC HALL (C2C BERLIN)

3/5/24 – HAMBURG, DE – KENT CLUB

3/6/24 – FRANKFURT, DE – DAS BETT

3/8/24 – LONDON, UK – O2 ARENA (C2C LONDON)

3/10/24 – GLASGOW, UK – OVO HYDRO (C2C GLASGOW)

3/16 – GONZALEZ, LA – LOUISIANA SATURDAY NIGHT

3/19/24 – DES MOINES, IA – WOOLY’S

3/21/24 – LINCOLN, NE – BOURBON THEATRE

3/22/24 – CHEYENNE, WY – LINCOLN THEATRE

3/23/24 – HAYS, KS – FOX THEATRE

3/28 – KNOXVILLE, TN – MILL & MINE

3/29 – ASHEVILLE, NC – THE ORANGE PEEL

4/21 – GEORGETOWN, TX – TWO STEP INN

4/26 – INDIO, CA – STAGECOACH

5/10 – MORRISON, CO – RED ROCKS

Support on select dates: Nolan Taylor, Evan Honer, Kat Hasty, Zach Russell, Jonathan Peyton, Lance Roark, Brendan Walter, Brennan Edwards, and Kindred Valley.