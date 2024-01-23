It has just been announced that Usher, Janet Jackson, and Backstreet Boys will be headlining the third edition of the acclaimed and wildly successful Lovers & Friends music festival.

The festival will once again be returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 4th, 2024.

Aside from the three headliners — which finds Usher performing his 2004 RIAA-Diamond certified album Confessions in full — the lineup is stacked from top to bottom including Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III in full), Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, Timbaland, and many more.

Sign up now for the festival SMS list at LoversAndFriendsFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, January 26 at 10AM PT. A public on-sale will follow if any tickets remain.

Check out the full lineup below.

GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down. VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. Lovers & Friends has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, visit LoversAndFriendsFest.com .