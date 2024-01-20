The Plot In You are kicking off 2024 with the release of their insanely catchy yet deeply poignant new track “Closure” and the official music video. “Closure” can be found on the band’s newly-announced forthcoming EP ‘Vol. 2’, set for release on Friday, May 3 via Fearless Records. When asked about the inspiration behind today’s release, the band shared: “‘Closure’ is about the intricacies of loss and separation. Hoping the best for a loved one but being unable to continue on with their presence in your life.”

The Plot In You released ‘Vol. 1’ last week, comprised of smash-hits “Divide“, “Left Behind“, and “Forgotten“ which altogether have amassed nearly 40 million streams on Spotify alone and 3.5 million views on YouTube and counting. Stream “Closure” here, watch the music video in the thumbnail below and pre-save ‘Vol. 2’ here.

VOL. 2

THE PLOT IN YOU

1. Closure

2. Don’t Look Away

3. All That I Can Give

VOL. 1

THE PLOT IN YOU

1. Divide

2. Left Behind

3. Forgotten