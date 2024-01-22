Today, The Black Crowes have announced their plans for a lengthy tour of North America and Europe this spring. The tour will be in support of their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards, which is their first album in 15 years and will be released on March 15th.
The “Happiness Bastards Tour” will kick off at the Grand Ole Opry House Nashville on April 2nd, making stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver,
The “Happiness Bastards Tour” international run will begin May 14th in Manchester, UK, at the O2 Apollo, making stops in London, Brussels,
Frontman Chris Robinson said, “Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring! We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!”
Tour dates:
April 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
April 3, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
April 5, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
April 6, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 8, 2024 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
April 10, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
April 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
April 13, 2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
April 15, 2024 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall
April 16, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 19, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 20, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
April 23, 2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
April 24, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
April 27, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
April 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 30, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
May 1, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
May 3, 2024 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center
May 4, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort
May 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
May 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
May 15, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
May 17, 2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
May 18, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls
May 21, 2024 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
May 22, 2024 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
May 24, 2024 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia
May 27, 2024 – Milan, IT – Teatro Arcimboldi Milano
May 29, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Alte Oper
May 30, 2024 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle
June 1, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall
June 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkonersalen
June 5-8, 2024 – Sôlvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival**
June 9, 2024 – Mérida, ES – STONE & MUSIC Festival
**Festival Date