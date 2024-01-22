Today, The Black Crowes have announced their plans for a lengthy tour of North America and Europe this spring. The tour will be in support of their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards, which is their first album in 15 years and will be released on March 15th.

The “Happiness Bastards Tour” will kick off at the Grand Ole Opry House Nashville on April 2nd, making stops in major markets, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, Chicago, New York, and Boston, before ending the North American run in Philadelphia on May 7th at The Met Philadelphia.

The “Happiness Bastards Tour” international run will begin May 14th in Manchester, UK, at the O2 Apollo, making stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam,Paris, Milan, Berlin, and more before wrapping up the expansive tour on June 9 in Mérida at the STONE & MUSIC Festival. Presales for the Happiness Bastards Tour start on Tuesday, January 23rd and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26th at 10 a.m. local here.

Frontman Chris Robinson said, “Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring! We’re excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!”

Tour dates:

April 2, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

April 15, 2024 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

April 24, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

April 27, 2024 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

April 28, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

May 1, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

May 3, 2024 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

May 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

May 24, 2024 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

May 27, 2024 – Milan, IT – Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – Alte Oper

May 30, 2024 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle

June 1, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024 – Sôlvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival**

June 9, 2024 – Mérida, ES – STONE & MUSIC Festival

**Festival Date