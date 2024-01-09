Following a year marked by successful individual releases, Tay Spades aims to culminate 2023 with even greater impact through the official release of his debut album titled “The Face of Queens.” Delivering 10 compelling tracks, the New York-talent also calls for esteemed artists such as Sha Ek and Lady London as guest features.

“The title is exactly what the album is… I’m here to claim I’m “The Face of Queens.” Its been a journey to say the least .. the highs and lows.. but its my story and I touch on it through-out the album. That’s also reflected in the artwork .. I’m smiling but my eyes are blacked out .. that’s the duality of Queens and what I represent!” – TAY

In succession to the LP’s arrival, Tay then followed up with the official video for the Sha Ek-assisted single, “Schemin,” directed by BTK. This intense, high energy clip was exclusively premiered on WorldStarHipHop.

Now that this highly-anticipated project has arrived, it unequivocally solidifies Tay Spades as the definitive face of Queens.

So get familiar if you weren’t already and stream his debut album on your preferred DSP now.