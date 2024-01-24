Brooklyn, New York’s Stay Inside have been building a unique discography that sticks out amongst its peers due to it’s intricacies and never being afraid to merge genres and push the envelope. Combining vulnerability and urgency with jazz arrangements and hip-hop beats, their art lives at the intersection of nostalgia and innovation.

This has never been more evident than on their upcoming album, Ferried Away, which will be released on February 28th. Each song on the record is dedicated to a person the band members have loved, while being tied together by the concept of Steeplechase Park, one of the original Coney Island amusement parks, that burned down in 1907.

Stay Inside have released three songs from Ferried Away already — “A Backyard,” “An Invitation,” and “Sweet Stripe!” and now today have released another preview of the album with “My Fault.”

Its accompanying video, directed and edited by Stephen Mlinarcik, is a part Groundhog Day, part one-shot representation of the song’s intention. The band explains, “The lyrics confront the phantom guilt of the specific emotional manipulation of someone who demands you’re not only responsible for your own mistakes, but somehow theirs as well. It is also the lone song on the record that examines a relationship that was purposefully and permanently severed.”

Watch the music video below and pre-order Ferried Away here.

Explaining the idea behind Ferried Away, Stay Inside explain, “To many New Yorkers, Coney Island is a fun and beautiful place that you’ve always wanted to visit but never make the time.

‘Ferried Away’ lets the historical Steeplechase stand in for a sort of purgatory of memory where the people you love live between the last time you see them and either of your deaths. Whether you’re estranged, or in different states, or just fallen out of touch, these are songs for the friends in Steeplechase.”

Artwork:



Track-listing: