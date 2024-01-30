Today, Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso have announced the dates of their upcoming North American co-headline tour with special guests Worry Club and Sydney Sprague.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, February 2 and can be purchased at here.

Spanish Love Songs continue to celebrate the release of their highly acclaimed album, No Joy, which was released last year via Pure Noise Records. They are currently touring a sold-out European run with Heart Attack Man. This past weekend the band performed a landmark show – a sold out headline gig at the famous Electric Ballroom in London – their biggest headline show to date.

This summer they will support Gaslight Anthem across select cities in Europe, along with a special commemorative show, performing their album Brave Faces Everyone in its entirety taking place July 9 at Lafayette London. The show sold out upon its announcement with a second show expected to be announced soon. They will also return to Australia in May to support Luca Brasi. All worldwide tour dates, details and tickets can be found here.

Tour dates:

April 3 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre*

April 5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

April 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theatre#

April 7 – Roseville, CA – Goldfields Roseville

April 9 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

April 10 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne

April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby

April 13 – Denver, CO – Summit

April 15 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

April 16 – Des Moines, IA – Woolys

April 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

April 18 – Chicago, IL – Metro

April 20 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

April 21 – Cleveland, OH – Roxy

April 22 – Toronto, ON – Axis

April 24 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theater

April 25 – Boston, MA – Paradise

April 26 – New York, NY – Warsaw

April 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

April 28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

May 1 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

May 3 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum

May 4 – Orlando, FL – Abbey

May 5 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar

May 7 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

May 8 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

May 9 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

* No Oso Oso

# No Sydney Sprague