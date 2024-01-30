Today, Spanish Love Songs and Oso Oso have announced the dates of their upcoming North American co-headline tour with special guests Worry Club and Sydney Sprague.
Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, February 2 and can be purchased at here.
Spanish Love Songs continue to celebrate the release of their highly acclaimed album, No Joy, which was released last year via Pure Noise Records. They are currently touring a sold-out European run with Heart Attack Man. This past weekend the band performed a landmark show – a sold out headline gig at the famous Electric Ballroom in London – their biggest headline show to date.
This summer they will support Gaslight Anthem across select cities in Europe, along with a special commemorative show, performing their album Brave Faces Everyone in its entirety taking place July 9 at Lafayette London. The show sold out upon its announcement with a second show expected to be announced soon. They will also return to Australia in May to support Luca Brasi. All worldwide tour dates, details and tickets can be found here.
Tour dates:
April 3 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre*
April 5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
April 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theatre#
April 7 – Roseville, CA – Goldfields Roseville
April 9 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
April 10 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne
April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby
April 13 – Denver, CO – Summit
April 15 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
April 16 – Des Moines, IA – Woolys
April 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity
April 18 – Chicago, IL – Metro
April 20 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
April 21 – Cleveland, OH – Roxy
April 22 – Toronto, ON – Axis
April 24 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theater
April 25 – Boston, MA – Paradise
April 26 – New York, NY – Warsaw
April 27 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
April 28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
April 30 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
May 1 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
May 3 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum
May 4 – Orlando, FL – Abbey
May 5 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar
May 7 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar
May 8 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage
May 9 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
* No Oso Oso
# No Sydney Sprague