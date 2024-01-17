Sir Chloe — the acclaimed project of singer/songwriter/guitarist Dana Foote — has returned with an electrifying new single, “Seventeen,” which is out now via Atlantic Recordsz

Sir Chloe marks the arrival of “Seventeen” — and with more new music to come shortly — with a highly anticipated North American headlining tour. The tour, which will be the band’s largest run to date, will kick off on March 10th in Toronto and run until April 27th, wrapping up in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Seventeen” follows Sir Chloe’s acclaimed debut album, I Am The Dog, which was released just back in 2023. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner John Congleton (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) with songwriting contributions from Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Sylvan Esso, Lizzo) and Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Amen Dunes, Slowdive), the album includes such thrillingly paradoxical singles as “Should I,” “Salivate,” “Hooves,” and “Know Better,” the latter of which proved a favorite at Triple A radio outlets nationwide.

Check out all of Sir Chloe’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

MARCH

10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club (SOLD OUT)

11 – Detroit, MI – El Club

12 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

13 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

15 – St Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill (SOLD OUT)

16 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

18 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

20 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre

21 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

25 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

26 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

28 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

29 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

30 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour (SOLD OUT)

31 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room Highland Park

10 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

11 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis (SOLD OUT)

13 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (SOLD OUT)

14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

17 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)

18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry (SOLD OUT)

20 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

22 – Austin, TX – Antone’s (SOLD OUT)

23 – Dallas, TX – Dada Dallas

24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

26 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

27 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre (SOLD OUT)