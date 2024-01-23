Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown have once again returned to the chop of the charts with their current single, “A Symptom of Being Human” officially landing at #1 at Active Rock.

For Shinedown, this makes their record-breaking 21st #1 single on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extends their record for the most #1 in the history of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total. The crossover hit is also moving up the Alternative charts, currently sitting at #12, and now impacting at Top 40 radio nationwide, all following its Top 15 run at Hot AC in 2023.

To commemorate their success, Mediabase presented Shinedown with an award for the most No. 1’s, Top 5’s and Top 10’s in Mediabase Active Rock Chart history. The band has also earned multiple nominations at this year’s iHeartRadioMusic Awards with nods for Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for their previous #1 “Dead Don’t Die.” Shinedown’s official photographer Sanjay Parikh is also up for Favorite Tour Photographer, a fan-voted award, for the band’s massively successful Revolutions Live Tour.

“We are beyond grateful, and truly astonished and humbled, to be given this incredible record-breaking title,” shares Shinedown front man Brent Smith. “Thank you everyone at Mediabase, Active Rock Radio, and all of the program directors across America. I have said it before and I will say it again, in Shinedown we only have one boss…it just happens to be everyone in the audience. We love you Shinedown Nation!!! Long live terrestrial radio.”