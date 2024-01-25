Grammy Award-winning songwriter, platinum solo artist, and voice of Creed, Scott Stapp, has just released his bombastically ominous new single, “Deadman’s Trigger.” It serves as the fourth single from his upcoming solo album, Higher Power, which will be released on March 15th via Napalm Records.

On an album of metamorphosis forged by loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat, “Deadman’s Trigger” warns of mutually assured destruction when pushed to the breaking point, until the melodic chorus arrives like salvation. The charged-up banger strobes with bold sonic swagger as one of the album’s hardest-hitting tracks.

Listen to the new song below.

Tour dates:

3/10/24 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

3/12/24 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

3/14/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

3/15/24 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

3/18/24 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

3/19/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

3/21/24 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

3/22/24 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

Artwork:

Track-listing: