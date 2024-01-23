Rising singer/songwriter Royale Lynn had just announced her signing to Epitaph Records today.

A self described small-town girl turned Nashville singer/songwriter, the signing to Epitaph is the next well deserved milestone for Lynn, following her boundary-smashing amalgamation of hard rock and country “Six Feet Deep” going viral and hitting #1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Sales chart.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to sign with Epitaph Records,” Royale enthuses. “A team who believes in my music as much as I do and champions me to be 100% authentic. Very excited to begin this journey with them!”

In celebration of today’s news, Lynn has also shared the compelling new video for “Six Feet Deep”, directed by Max Moore and depicting Lynn as a patient in the mental institution from hell. The scale of this video has far exceeded any of my past projects and truly made all my wildest dreams come true,” she comments. “Creating this video truly felt like making art.”

Leaning on the heavier side of country rock, Royale Lynn’s fearless approach to music has resonated with 1 Million followers across socials so far. “Six Feet Deep” alone has achieved over 11 Millionstreams to date and another 20 Million views across YouTube and socials, demonstrating the growing appetite for her brand of genre-bending in this generation of music fans.

“I know there are a lot of people who grew up in the country that love rock, and vice versa,” Lynn reasons. “I want to bring together a community of people who embrace being different and who are open to talking about mental health in small towns.”

Growing up with Avril Lavigne and Breaking Benjamin in her CD Walkman, Lynn makes music with gutsy abandon and charm. Once she started touring at the age of 15, she was immersed in the realities of the live performance industry playing clubs, theaters, and county fairs. After graduating high school, Royale moved to Nashville and soon made a name for herself co-writing for local artists while refining her own chops.

With songs that resonate with folks equally cozy at Stagecoach Festival or Sonic Temple, in 2023 alone she has played supporting slots for the likes of Luke Combs, Eli Young Band, and Jarrod Niemann, as well as a slew of headlining gigs across the country. The sky’s the limit as Royale Lynn shares more of her music and herself with the world. “I just want to create,” she says. “If I sound more rock on some days and more country on others? Who cares? Why stay in a box? It’s just not something I can do and remain authentically myself.”