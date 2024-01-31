Vancouver-based metal duo 2 Shadows unleashes their blistering new single, “Mad God,” with raw intensity and a dystopian edge. The song opens with a brief acoustic interlude, luring you into a false sense of calm before it erupts with crushing down-tuned guitars, staccato snare sounds, thunderous bass drums, and piercingly intense vocals.

Glen Bridden’s vocals are a force to be reckoned with, effortlessly transitioning from powerful wails to near-hushed sensitivity, leaving an indelible mark on the performance. The lyrics of “Mad God” delve into the dissonance of everyday urban life, exploring themes of loneliness in densely populated areas and the common tendency for people to numb themselves with prescription drugs. The line “overdosed on sanity” encapsulates this sense of dystopian horror, adding depth to the song’s narrative.

What sets 2 Shadows apart is their ability to seamlessly blend contrasting elements. They shift from moody meditative elegance into take-no-prisoners guitar riffing with finesse. The song’s construction is exquisite, achieving a natural flow that never sounds forced. “Mad God” is a relentless onslaught of assertive confidence, skillful playing, intelligent lyrical content, and undiluted power.

2 Shadows draw inspiration from a wide range of influences, including Slipknot, Rammstein, and contemporary acts like Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, and Avenged Sevenfold. Their viral presence on social media platforms, especially TikTok, and their impressive content views across networks are a testament to their growing popularity.

Speaking to the song, 2 Shadows Glen Bridden says “When Tryst and I wrote the song Mad God we were inspired by the Phil Tippett film with the same name. We were blown away by the apocalyptic dystopian setting and the delivery of the horror elements in the movie and it got us excited to try exploring those vibes musically. Our song “Mad God” ended up being the easiest and most fluid song to write and we didn’t make many changes after the first demo.

He continues “When it came to the lyrics of the song I focused on the dissonance visible in everyday urban life, like how lonely you can feel in a densely populated area and how common it is for people to numb themselves with prescription drugs and the like. It would seem people feel more comfortable ‘under an influence’ and that’s where the lyric “overdosed on sanity” comes from and where the dystopian horror begins to show itself and come full circle”.

“Mad God” by 2 Shadows is a musical journey that seamlessly blends intensity with melody, darkness with redemption, and raw power with lyrical depth. It’s a modern metal masterpiece that showcases the duo’s considerable talent and sets them on a path to even greater success in the future. Metal fans, both old and new, will undoubtedly appreciate this sonic gem.