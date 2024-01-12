After an incredible six year run of releasing emo-tinged rock records, Reno Drive are switching things up a bit. They have announced that they will be releasing their newest record, Mercy, on February 23rd via Epitaph Records and it is set to be their most vulnerable and lyric-focused release to date.

Alongside the album announcement today, Remo Drive have shared the album’s title track, which showcases some of the territory the band is entering this go round. Inspired by a Nick Cave interview on the idea of mercy, the lyrics were written from a sarcastic POV and suggest to the listener that they should be completely unforgiving of anyone who ever does something that they don’t like. “This is (in my humble opinion) not good advice,” the band’s Erik Paulson warns.

The single is accompanied by a black and white Spaghetti Western style music video complete with a standoff involving toy guns.

Check it out below, as well as all of Remo Drive’s upcoming tour dates and Mercy details.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Tour dates:

March 8 – Des Moines, IA – xBk

March 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

March 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

March 20 – San Diego, CA – Sodabar

March 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

March 22 – Fresno, CA – Strummers

March 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill

March 24 – Sacramento, CA – Harlows

March 26 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Mar-27 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project

March 29 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

March 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

March 31 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive

April 1 – Kansas City, MO – Encore

April 2 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

April 4 – Nashville, TN – The End

April 5 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory

April 6 – Carrboro, NC – Cats Cradle Backroom

April 7 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

April 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

April 9 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Made

April 10 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

April 12 – Columbus, OH The Basement

April 13 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

April 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line