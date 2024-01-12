After an incredible six year run of releasing emo-tinged rock records, Reno Drive are switching things up a bit. They have announced that they will be releasing their newest record, Mercy, on February 23rd via Epitaph Records and it is set to be their most vulnerable and lyric-focused release to date.
Alongside the album announcement today, Remo Drive have shared the album’s title track, which showcases some of the territory the band is entering this go round. Inspired by a Nick Cave interview on the idea of mercy, the lyrics were written from a sarcastic POV and suggest to the listener that they should be completely unforgiving of anyone who ever does something that they don’t like. “This is (in my humble opinion) not good advice,” the band’s Erik Paulson warns.
The single is accompanied by a black and white Spaghetti Western style music video complete with a standoff involving toy guns.
Check it out below, as well as all of Remo Drive’s upcoming tour dates and Mercy details.
Artwork:
Track-listing:
-
Please, Please Be Smart
-
I Find Trouble
-
All You’ll Ever Catch
-
White Dress
-
-
Makin’ Muzak
-
Houseplant
-
-
-
Hold You
Tour dates:
March 8 – Des Moines, IA – xBk
March 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
March 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
March 20 – San Diego, CA – Sodabar
March 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
March 22 – Fresno, CA – Strummers
March 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill
March 24 – Sacramento, CA – Harlows
March 26 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
Mar-27 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project
March 29 – Boise, ID – The Shredder
March 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
March 31 – Denver, CO – Hi-Dive
April 1 – Kansas City, MO – Encore
April 2 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
April 4 – Nashville, TN – The End
April 5 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory
April 6 – Carrboro, NC – Cats Cradle Backroom
April 7 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
April 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
April 9 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Made
April 10 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom
April 12 – Columbus, OH The Basement
April 13 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean
April 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line