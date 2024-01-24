Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released a brand new song today, “No Complaints.”

Led by Kuhad’s tender melody and tranquil guitar strums, the lilting, intimate ballad is out now via Elektra Records and comes alongside an official lyric video.

Alongside the new single, Kuhad has also announced the “Silhouettes Tour,” a headlining run that kicks off its North American leg on April 25th in Atlanta, Georgia and wraps up at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 1st before dates in the UK and Europe this fall. All announced tour dates can be found below.

Presale begins today at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, January 26 at 10am local time. For up to date ticketing information, fans can head to www.prateekkuhad.com.

Tour dates:

April 25 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

April 26 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room at Third Man

April 28 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

April 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada

April 30 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

May 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic

May 6 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

May 7 – Seattle, WA – Moore

May 8 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

May 10 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom

May 11 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

May 13 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Center

May 15 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park

May 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Cedar

May 18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 21 – Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz

May 22 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

May 24 – Toronto, ON – History

May 28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

May 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

May 31 – Boston, MA – Royale

June 1 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

July 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Venue TBA