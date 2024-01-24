Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released a brand new song today, “No Complaints.”
Led by Kuhad’s tender melody and tranquil guitar strums, the lilting, intimate ballad is out now via Elektra Records and comes alongside an official lyric video.
Alongside the new single, Kuhad has also announced the “Silhouettes Tour,” a headlining run that kicks off its North American leg on April 25th in Atlanta, Georgia and wraps up at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 1st before dates in the UK and Europe this fall. All announced tour dates can be found below.
Presale begins today at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, January 26 at 10am local time. For up to date ticketing information, fans can head to www.prateekkuhad.com.
Tour dates:
April 25 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
April 26 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room at Third Man
April 28 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
April 29 – Dallas, TX – Granada
April 30 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
May 4 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic
May 6 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
May 7 – Seattle, WA – Moore
May 8 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore
May 10 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Ballroom
May 11 – Edmonton, AB – Midway
May 13 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Center
May 15 – Winnipeg, MB – The Park
May 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Cedar
May 18 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 21 – Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz
May 22 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre
May 24 – Toronto, ON – History
May 28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
May 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
May 31 – Boston, MA – Royale
June 1 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
July 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Venue TBA