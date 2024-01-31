Iconic British duo Pet Shop Boys have kicked off 2024 with brand new uplifting and reflective single “Loneliness,” which is out today via Parlophone.

The single is lifted from their upcoming 15th studio album, Nonetheless, which will be released on April 26th. Pre-orders can be found here.

The release of “Loneliness” also comes with an accompanying music video, which was directed by renowned photographer/director Alasdair McLellan.

Watch the video for “Loneliness” below.

The announcement also marks their return to Parlophone Records, the label which released their iconic and massively successful material spanning from 1985 to 2012. The album is the duo’s first with producer James Ford, who has previously worked with artists including Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Blur, Gorillaz and Simian Mobile Disco.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of their classic debut single “West End Girls,” which was their first global #1. They will celebrate with five special performances at London’s Royal Opera House from July 23 to 27. Fans who pre-order the album will receive access to priority tickets for the shows.

Pet Shop Boys spoke about the creative process around the record:

“We wanted this album to be a celebration of the unique and diverse emotions that make us human. From the more dance-orientated tracks to the raw poignancy of the introspective ballads, with their beautiful string arrangements, each track tells a story and contributes to the overall narrative of the album.”

“It was great to work with James Ford, who we think has brought new elements to our music. James has dared to make us a bit more minimal at times and the final result is a record we’re very proud of.”

