Today, it has been announced that Canadian alternative-rockers Mother Mother and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Cavetown will be teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour this summer.
The tour will feature Destroy Boys as support on all dates.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on June 7th in Phoenix, Arizona and hit boutique amphitheaters from coast to coast — including the famed Red Rocks in Colorado — making stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, New York City, and more before wrapping up on July 13th in Chicago, Illinois. Artist pre-sales go live on January 22 at 11am local time, with general on-sale beginning January 26 at 10am local time. Clickhere for ticket information.
“We are beyond thrilled to share the stage with Cavetown on the first co-headline tour of our career,” says Mother Mother vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Ryan Guldemond. “We are huge fans of the music, the art, and the community that surrounds this artist, and we feel like the Mother Mother world will merge beautifully with theirs to create an epic night of indie rock and positive vibes. Truly can’t wait!”
“It’s gonna be so cool to be touring with Mother Mother this summer!!” shares Cavetown. “I’m such a fan and am excited to see our fanbases come together for our big rock show. See you soon !!”
Check out all of the announced tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
June 7 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 8 Los Angeles, CA The Torch
June 9 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park
June 11 Berkeley, CA The Greek *
June 14 Troutdale, OR Edgefield *
June 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
June 16 Seattle, WA Seattle Zoo *
June 18 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live
June 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
June 23 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
June 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
June 28 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater
June 29 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
June 30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
July 2 Washington, DC The Anthem
July 3 Philadelphia, PA Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann
July 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
July 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
July 9 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 10 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
* Non-Live Nation Date