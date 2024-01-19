Today, it has been announced that Canadian alternative-rockers Mother Mother and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Cavetown will be teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour this summer.

The tour will feature Destroy Boys as support on all dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on June 7th in Phoenix, Arizona and hit boutique amphitheaters from coast to coast — including the famed Red Rocks in Colorado — making stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Vancouver, New York City, and more before wrapping up on July 13th in Chicago, Illinois. Artist pre-sales go live on January 22 at 11am local time, with general on-sale beginning January 26 at 10am local time. Clickhere for ticket information.

“We are beyond thrilled to share the stage with Cavetown on the first co-headline tour of our career,” says Mother Mother vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist Ryan Guldemond. “We are huge fans of the music, the art, and the community that surrounds this artist, and we feel like the Mother Mother world will merge beautifully with theirs to create an epic night of indie rock and positive vibes. Truly can’t wait!”

“It’s gonna be so cool to be touring with Mother Mother this summer!!” shares Cavetown. “I’m such a fan and am excited to see our fanbases come together for our big rock show. See you soon !!”

Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

June 7 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

June 8 Los Angeles, CA The Torch

June 9 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

June 11 Berkeley, CA The Greek *

June 14 Troutdale, OR Edgefield *

June 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 16 Seattle, WA Seattle Zoo *

June 18 Salt Lake City, UT Granary Live

June 20 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

June 23 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

June 25 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

June 28 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater

June 29 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

June 30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

July 2 Washington, DC The Anthem

July 3 Philadelphia, PA Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

July 7 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

July 9 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 10 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 12 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

* Non-Live Nation Date