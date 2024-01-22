Megan Moroney has just announced today her upcoming “The Lucky 2.0” tour, taking place this spring.

The tour follows two consecutive sold out headline runs in 2023 — the PISTOL MADE OF ROSES TOUR and THE LUCKY TOUR – both of which brought her magnetic live show to iconic venues across the U.S., expanding her ever-growing legion of fans.

Moroney will kick off the tour on April 19th in Dothan, Alabama and and run through July 26th in Aspen, Colorado. Special guest Logan Crosby will appear on all of her headlining tour dates.

Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale, which begins Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

APRIL

19 | Dothan, AL – The Plant

26 | Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

MAY

3 | Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

17 | St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre