17 year old country phenom Mason Ramsey has announced his next headlining tour of the U.S. set to take place this upcoming spring.

The tour will kick off on March 13th in Boston, Massachusetts and make stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Austin, and More before wrapping up on May 4th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Artist presale begins January 9th at 10am CST (PW: FALLSINTOPLACE) and public on-sale begins January 12th at 10am local time.

Ramsey celebrates the tour announcement with new single, “Here All Day,” written alongside Cooper Alan, which will be out everywhere January 26th.

Check out the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

*Support from Halle Kearns

MARCH

13 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

14 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre *

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre *

21 – Atlanta, GA @ Eddie’s Attic *

22 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord *

23 – Starkville, MS @ Rick’s Cafe *

APRIL

11 – Rosemont, IL @ Joe’s Live

12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

18 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

19 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato *

20 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood *

MAY

2 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten at ACl Live *

3 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock *

4 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Texas Club *