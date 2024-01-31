Multi-platinum rapper Kevin Gates has just announced his new “The Ceremony” headlining tour. The tour will be in support of his latest album, The Ceremony, which was released this past Friday via Atlantic Records.

Gates will k ok off the tour on Saturday, March 23rd in San Angelo, Texas and make stops in Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on May 11th in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Artist presale tickets are available now, with additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, February 2nd at 10am local time at kvngates.com .

KEVIN GATES ‘THE CEREMONY’ TOUR

MARCH

23 – San Angelo, TX – Riverstage

28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

29 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency

APRIL

3 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

4 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

5 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

6 – Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

MAY

9 – Birmingham, AL – Arena At The BJCC

10 – Mobile, AL – Civic Center Arena

11 – Knoxville, TN – Civic Coliseum