Standout country star Kameron Marlowe and rising country maverick Ella Langley have teamed up for a brand new, gut wrenching single “Strangers.”

Written by Langley, Marlowe, Will Bundy and Chase McGill, the track navigates the complexities of toxic relationships, showcasing the duo’s harmonies as they grapple with the fine line between being friends or lovers.

“‘Strangers’ is about a toxic relationship with the battle of breaking up or staying together,” shares Marlowe. “This couple is so twisted in their everyday lives that they know they will fall back into the trap if they see each other out on the town. I love how this song builds. I feel like you can really feel the energy.”

”We wrote ‘Strangers’ about a relationship that feels impossible to escape,” adds Langley. “Damned if you stay, damned if you leave. A good ole fashioned ‘catch 22.’ What do you do when you can’t stay lovers because it hurts too much, or friends, because it hurts too much? The only thing left to do is to leave the relationship in the memories and walk away. But even that seems like it’d end with the same result – heartbreak.”

Written during Marlowe and Langley’s first writing session together, Langley brought in the title “Strangers.” Garnering significant anticipation from both artists’ social media following teasers last week, the emotional track pulls listeners back and forth between the fear of losing one another and the danger of crossing lines after a complicated relationship unfolds.

Complementing the new duet, Marlowe also announced his headlining Strangers Tour, encompassing 13 dates across the country, joined by Country newcomer Tucker Wetmore as support. Wetmore hits the road on his first major tour as he announces the release of his debut single “Wine Into Whiskey” on Feb. 23, which has sparked considerable enthusiasm among fans across social platforms in recent weeks. Opening weekend will kick off in Nacogdoches, Texas (4/4), including a stop at the legendary Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth (4/5), and Stillwater, Okla. (4/6) as it spans across the U.S. before concluding on May 23 in Fort Myers, Fla.. Public on sale begins today, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit kameronmarlowe.com.

Kameron Marlowe’s Strangers Tour Dates With Tucker Wetmore:

April 4, 2024 in Nacogdoches, Texas at Banita Creek Hall

April 5, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas at Billy Bob’s Texas – Main Stage *

April 6, 2024 in Stillwater, Okla. at Tumbleweed Dance Hall

April 19, 2024 in Airway Heights, Wash. at Spokane Live

April 20, 2024 in Portland, Ore. at Crystal Ballroom

April 21, 2024 in Seattle, Wash. at Showbox SoDo

April 25, 2024 in Billings, Mont. at Pub Station Ballroom

April 26, 2024 in Deadwood, S.D. at Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel Casino

April 27, 2024 in Sioux Falls, S.D. at The District

May 9, 2024 in Springfield, Ill. at Boondocks

May 10, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion

May 11, 2024 in Franklin, Ohio at JD Legends

May 23, 2024 in Fort Myers, Fla. at The Ranch

*Without Tucker Wetmore