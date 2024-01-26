Standout country star Kameron Marlowe and rising country maverick Ella Langley have teamed up for a brand new, gut wrenching single “Strangers.”
Written by Langley, Marlowe, Will Bundy and Chase McGill, the track navigates the complexities of toxic relationships, showcasing the duo’s harmonies as they grapple with the fine line between being friends or lovers.
“‘Strangers’ is about a toxic relationship with the battle of breaking up or staying together,” shares Marlowe. “This couple is so twisted in their everyday lives that they know they will fall back into the trap if they see each other out on the town. I love how this song builds. I feel like you can really feel the energy.”
”We wrote ‘Strangers’ about a relationship that feels impossible to escape,” adds Langley. “Damned if you stay, damned if you leave. A good ole fashioned ‘catch 22.’ What do you do when you can’t stay lovers because it hurts too much, or friends, because it hurts too much? The only thing left to do is to leave the relationship in the memories and walk away. But even that seems like it’d end with the same result – heartbreak.”
Written during Marlowe and Langley’s first writing session together, Langley brought in the title “Strangers.” Garnering significant anticipation from both artists’ social media following teasers last week, the emotional track pulls listeners back and forth between the fear of losing one another and the danger of crossing lines after a complicated relationship unfolds.
Complementing the new duet, Marlowe also announced his headlining Strangers Tour, encompassing 13 dates across the country, joined by Country newcomer Tucker Wetmore as support. Wetmore hits the road on his first major tour as he announces the release of his debut single “Wine Into Whiskey” on Feb. 23, which has sparked considerable enthusiasm among fans across social platforms in recent weeks. Opening weekend will kick off in Nacogdoches, Texas (4/4), including a stop at the legendary Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth (4/5), and Stillwater, Okla. (4/6) as it spans across the U.S. before concluding on May 23 in Fort Myers, Fla.. Public on sale begins today, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit kameronmarlowe.com.