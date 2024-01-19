Singer-songwriter and globally acclaimed multimedia artist Jazmin Bean reveals a new single, “You Know What You’ve Done,” out now!

“This song is about feeling remorseful, revengeful and getting payback on a lover who didn’t take accountability.”

– Jazmin

This is the fourth single from their debut album, Traumatic Livelihood (Island Records / Interscope), available everywhere February 23. Their last three singles, “Piggie”, “Favourite Toy” and “Terrified” have streamed over 8.7 million times to date. Jazmin has spent the last few months on a sold-out global tour, where they played to thousands of devoted fans.

ABOUT JAZMIN BEAN:

Born and raised in North London, Jazmin Bean has set a towering bar for modern pop music. Playing with the friction between vulnerability and persona, nightmare and fantasy, trauma and recovery, the multi-faceted performer invites listeners into their unparalleled universe of alternative, infectious pop.

Bean’s breakthrough debut EP, Worldwide Torture, launched independently in 2019, alongside anthropomorphic self-directed, self-funded music videos. Since its release, it has racked up over 570 Million streams, cementing Bean’s status as a non-binary pop pioneer.

2024 looks set to be another mammoth year for Jazmin as they continue to establish themselves as one of the most important young artists to emerge over the past few years.