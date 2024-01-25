Multi-platinum global superstars Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé have teamed up for their fiery new track, “Spicy Margarita” — out now via Atlantic Records. The single comes just in time for “National Spicy Margarita Day,” which takes place tomorrow, January 26th.

“Spicy Margarita” sampled Dean Martin’s iconic song “Sway,” which Bublé himself famously covered himself on his debut album over 20 years ago.

The first-ever musical collaboration from the two chart-topping international icons, “Spicy Margarita” follows Bublé’s recent appearance on the premiere episode of Derulo’s new podcast series, On The Road, co-hosted by Sincere Show and available now via all leading podcast providers.

“Michael’s music has been a major part of my life. So, I played him ‘Spicy Margarita’, and he jumped on it immediately,” Derulo says on the new single. “He asked, ‘Is it okay if me and my guys add some orchestration?’ I was like, ‘Hell fucking yeah!’. “His version was unbelievable. It was exactly what I envisioned. It has a Latin feel with a little Brazilian funk. I’m really excited for everyone to hear it.”

“The roots of what I do and what I love – the standards, the Great American Songbook – fit so perfectly with everything Jason is creating musically,” Bublé explains. “Mixing the old school standards with a more modern pop sound was only a matter of time, and I knew if anyone was going to get it, it would be Jason. Right away I was excited, and then I listened to the demo and was blown away. I’m thrilled for everyone to finally hear ‘Spicy Margarita’ and hope you love it as much as we do.”

“Spicy Margarita” kicks off what looks to be another busy year for the indefatigable Derulo. The chart-topping sensation is to unveil the curtain on his 27-song project Nu King on February 16, available to pre-save now via Atlantic Records here. The project will include his previously-release hit singles and new music.