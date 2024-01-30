Today, multiple time Grammy Award-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. has announced a headlining tour of North America for this upcoming summer. The tour will be in support of his upcoming album, JPEG RAW, which will be released on March 22nd via Warner Records. Pre-order the album here.
The announcement comes shortly after Clark released a 4-track sampler of new songs here — including“Maktub,” “JPEG RAW,” “This Is Who We Are” and “Hyperwave.” Artist presale tickets for the tour will be available on January 31st at 10am local time, with the general on-sale to follow on February 2nd at 10am local time.
On February 16th, Clark and his band will debut the first public performance of “Maktub,” live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
Kicking off at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, TX on May 8, the tour will continue with shows in Chicago, Boston, and New York City before concluding with his set at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival in Manchester, TN on June 14th.
Check out the tour dates below.
Tour dates:
May 8 — Fort Worth, TX — Will Rogers Auditorium
May 9 — Dallas, TX — Majestic Theatre
May 11 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater
May 13 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
May 15 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre
May 16 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
May 18 — Indianapolis, IN — I Made Rock’n’Roll Festival *
May 20 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed
May 21 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
May 22 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace
May 24 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion
May 25 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Mainstage Theater
May 26 — Toronto, ON — History
May 30 — Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium
June 1 — Albany, NY — Palace Theatre
June 2 — New Haven, CT — Shubert Theater
June 4 — LaFayette, NY — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
June 6 — Deerfield, MA — Treehouse Brewing Company
June 7 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 8 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia
June 9 — Washington, D.C. — Wolf Trap
June 11 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
June 13 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater
June 14 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival *
Aug 21 — Los Angeles, CA — Venue TBD ^
* On sale now
^ On-sale date TBD