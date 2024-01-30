Today, multiple time Grammy Award-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. has announced a headlining tour of North America for this upcoming summer. The tour will be in support of his upcoming album, JPEG RAW, which will be released on March 22nd via Warner Records. Pre-order the album here.

The announcement comes shortly after Clark released a 4-track sampler of new songs here — including“Maktub,” “JPEG RAW,” “This Is Who We Are” and “Hyperwave.” Artist presale tickets for the tour will be available on January 31st at 10am local time, with the general on-sale to follow on February 2nd at 10am local time.

On February 16th, Clark and his band will debut the first public performance of “Maktub,” live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kicking off at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth, TX on May 8, the tour will continue with shows in Chicago, Boston, and New York City before concluding with his set at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival in Manchester, TN on June 14th.

Check out the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

May 8 — Fort Worth, TX — Will Rogers Auditorium

May 9 — Dallas, TX — Majestic Theatre

May 11 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

May 13 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 15 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

May 16 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

May 18 — Indianapolis, IN — I Made Rock’n’Roll Festival *

May 20 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed

May 21 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

May 22 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

May 24 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion

May 25 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark Mainstage Theater

May 26 — Toronto, ON — History

May 30 — Portland, ME — Merrill Auditorium

June 1 — Albany, NY — Palace Theatre

June 2 — New Haven, CT — Shubert Theater

June 4 — LaFayette, NY — Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

June 6 — Deerfield, MA — Treehouse Brewing Company

June 7 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 8 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia

June 9 — Washington, D.C. — Wolf Trap

June 11 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

June 13 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

June 14 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival *

Aug 21 — Los Angeles, CA — Venue TBD ^

* On sale now

^ On-sale date TBD