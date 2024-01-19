Today, singer/songwriter pop-punk artist Games We Play — aka Emmyn Calleiro — has returned with a brand new single, “Girl Shaped Crater.” The song is out now via Fueled By Ramen / DCDD2 on streaming platforms everywhere.

The song is accompanied by a captivating music video, which can be found below. Directed by Jared Asher Harris (Hozier, Flo Rida, Joywave) the music video proves equally engaging as Emmyn, donning a dapper suit, pulls up to a Victorian house where he proceeds to serenade a girl Romeo & Juliet-style flanked by an all-female band of angels.

About “Girl Shaped Crater,” Emmyn explains, “It’s about the most amazing person in the world who doesn’t see herself as you do. This girl is irreplaceable, and it’s like she came from another planet. There’s a hole in the earth, since she arrived so fast and crashed so hard.”

Additionally, Games We Play have updated the release date for their debut album, Life’s Going Great, and it will now be released on March 1st via FBR/DCD2. Pre-orders can be found here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

The End Typical Me Girl Shaped Crater Oh So Blue Petty Enemy Interlude (ft. Pete Wentz) too young. So Bad Pretty Boy Round & Round Interlude (ft. My Mom) Naked She’s The Girl All My Untalented Friends (Ooo La La) Life’s Going Great

Games We Play Tour Dates

Life’s Going Great Tour

^ Supporting FOB, The Maine

*Headline Show

March 15, 2024 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ^

March 16, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ^

March 19, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena ^

March 20, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

March 22, 2024 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^

March 24, 2024, Albany, NY – MVP Arena ^

March 26, 2024 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena ^

March 27, 2024 – Detroit, MI – Shelter *

March 29, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge *

March 30, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry *

April 2, 2024 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf *

April 3, 2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court *

April 5, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall *

April 6, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Barboza *

April 7, 2024 – Portland, OR – Mission Theatre *

April 9, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – El Cid *

April 10, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar *

April 13, 2024 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room *

April 14, 2024 – Dallas, TX – HOB- Cambridge Room *

April 16, 2024 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rockhouse *

April 17, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl *

April 19, 2024 – Orlando, FL – The Social *

April 20, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory The Masquerade *

April 23, 2024 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre *

April 24, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis *

April 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Church *

April 27, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground *

April 28, 2024 – Columbus, OH – A&R Bar *

May 1, 2024 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall *