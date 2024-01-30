On the heels of releasing their latest album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore, last week, Future Islands have continued to push the album with some more news today.

Firstly, the band has unveiled an Ivana Bobic-directed music video for the song “Big Thief,” which can be seen below. Additionally, Future Islands have announced a headlining tour of North America in support of the project.

The tour kicks off in Boston on June 19th and include a stop at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York on June 20th, Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, The Shrine is Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on September 28th in Dallas. An artist presale starts tomorrow, January 31st, at 10 a.m. local time, while Spotify and venue presales begin the following day at the same time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

North American Tour Dates:

6/19/24 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

6/20/24 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

6/21/24 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

6/23/24 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

6/24/24 – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – Raleigh, NC

6/25/24 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

6/27/24 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

6/28/24 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL

6/29/24 – Palace Theatre – St Paul, MN

7/1/24 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

7/2/24 – Royal Oak Music Theater – Detroit, MI

7/4/24 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

7/6/24 – MTelus – Montreal, QC

9/11/24 – Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC

9/13/24 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

9/14/24 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

9/15/24 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

9/17/24 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

9/18/24 – Shrine Auditorium – Los Angeles, CA

9/19/24 – The Sound – Del Mar, CA

9/21/24 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

9/22/24 – The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing – Santa Fe, NM

9/24/24 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

9/26/24 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

9/27/24 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

9/28/24 – Longhorn Ballroom – Dallas, TX

International Tour Dates

3/16/24 – Teatro Studio – Guadalajara, Mexico

3/17/24 – Vive Latino Festival – Mexico City, Mexico

3/19/24 – Centro de Convenciones Barranco – Lima, Peru

3/21/24 – Estereo Picnic Festival – Bogota, Colombia

5/12/24 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain

5/13/24 – Sala Razzmatazz – Barcelona, Spain

5/15/24 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway

5/17/24 – Annexet – Stockholm, Sweden

5/18/24 – KB Hallen – Copenhagen, Denmark

5/19/24 – Grobe Freiheit 36- Hamburg, Germany

5/21/24 – Tempodrom – Berlin, Germany

5/22/24 – Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne, Germany

5/23 – 5/26/24 – Bearded Theory – South Derbyshire, UK

5/25/24 – Live at Leeds in The Park – Leeds, UK

7/26/24 – Latitude Festival – Southwold, UK

7/27/24 – Crystal Palace Bowl – London, UK

7/28/24 – Bristol Beacon – Bristol, UK

7/30/24 – Kelvingrove Bandstand – Glasgow, UK

7/31/24 – City Hall – Newcastle, UK

8/2/24 – OFF Festival – Katowice, Poland

8/4/24 – All Together Now – Waterford, Ireland

8/5/24 – Lokerse Festival – Lokeren, Belgium