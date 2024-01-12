Bronx recording artist FlowBoyDuce has become a buzzing new artist in today’s hip-hop over the last few years with popular EP, Stranger In My Own Hood, and latest single “I Been Here.” Now, the rising star enters 2024 with his biggest track yet in the high-profiled DStackz-produced new single called “Activities.”

Duce’s latest release is very busy with the rapper’s crafty wordplay over the multi-platinum producer’s intoxicating production. The chemistry between the two creators is undeniable, exciting, and, most of all, hit-making. It the perfect lead-up to FlowBoyDuce’s upcoming album.

“Activities” is set to appear on FlowBoyDuce’s forthcoming album, titled New Hoff City, which is currently in development and scheduled for a 2024 release. Duce’s latest single is the perfect origin point for newfound fans. For more on FlowBoyDuce and DStackz, follow the two across <a href="http://”>social media.

“Activities” is available via FlowTime Entertainment.

Stream the new single, below.