Just yesterday FLETCHER announced that she would be releasing her new album, In Search of the Antidote, on March 22nd via Capitol Records and teased the release of lead single, “Lead Me On.” Today, she has followed-up that announcement with the official release of the lead single — alongside the accompanying music video.

With “Lead Me On,” FLETCHER collaborated with hitmakers like Aldae, Jon Bellion, Monsters & Strangerz and Michael Pollack who are known for their Diamond-certified singles with artists like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus. The song fully embodies the layered emotionality of beauty and brutality that FLETCHER brings to every track on In Search Of The Antidote — an album born from her mission of “meeting the listener where they are.”

“For some people ‘Lead Me On’ might sound like a breakup song, where I’m telling someone that I’ll take whatever crumbs I can get from them,” says FLETCHER. “Or it might sound like a song where I’m speaking to a better, healthier version of me that exists in the future. It’s a version that’s a higher self in some way, and I’m connecting with her through these little moments of clarity or intuition and asking her to keep guiding me down that path. All the songs on this album were written on multiple levels, and they exist in many dimensions at one time.”

Directed by Alexandre Moors (Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce), the video for “Lead Me On” was filmed at an apartment in Paris and emerged in part from FLETCHER’s spirituality, and fascination with shibari (a form of erotic bondage that originated in Japan). “The video shows a woman suspended from the ceiling in rope, which to me felt like a depiction of love being gorgeous and painful at the same time,” she says. “There are so many intricacies and tiny little details when you zoom in — but then when you zoom out, it’s this beautiful piece of art that somehow seamlessly flows together.”

Watch the music video for “Lead Me On” below.