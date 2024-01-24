Today, critically lauded singer/songwriter FLETCHER has announced that she will be releasing her highly anticipated new album, In Search of the Antidote, on March 22nd via Capitol Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

The follow-up to her critically-lauded debut album, 2022’s Girl Of My Dreams, In Search Of The Antidote delves deeper into the ultra-vivid storytelling and unfiltered introspection that have long defined FLETCHER’s boundary-pushing brand of pop. The album sees FLETCHER exploring such complex themes as identity, insecurity, ego, and self-fulfillment with distinct production and powerful vocal delivery.

“Over the years, I’ve looked for the antidote in so many things: women, the road, the stage, fans, spirituality and self-reflection,” says FLETCHER. “Making this album was an excavation, a deep dive where I asked myself what would truly heal me, and my ultimate realization was that love is the antidote. From the Finding FletcherEP to you ruined new york city for me to THE S(EX) TAPES to Girl Of My Dreams, love has always been my muse. But before now, I don’t think I’d ever really looked at love through all the different lenses and angles and discovered all its infinite manifestations. That’s what this album is about for me.”

FLETCHER collaborated closely with Grammy Award-winning producer/songwriter Jennifer Decilveo to produce the album alongside a lineup of hitmakers including Aldae, Jon Bellion, Julia Michaels, Monsters & Strangerz, and Michael Pollack who are known for their Diamond-certified hits with the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

In Search Of The Antidote features FLETCHER’s recent track “Eras Of Us” — an exhilarating anthem built on bittersweet reminiscence and brutally raw confession.

Tomorrow, FLETCHER will debut “Lead Me On,” the new single from In Search Of The Antidote accompanied by the striking video directed by Alexandre Moors (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé).