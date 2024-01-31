Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced that they will be releasing their new EP, Brick by Brick, on this upcoming Valentine’s Day — the same day the shop kicks off their “Feels Like Home” U.S. headlining tour.

News of the EP comes alongside the release of the achingly stunnkng title track “Brick by Brick” today, which can be heard below. The track opens with the sounds of an acoustic guitar and is anchored by the warm tones, subtle twang, and alluring cadence of the pedal steel as well as Drew & Ellie’s harmonies.

“‘Brick by Brick’ tells the slow and steady kind of love story that heals us and invites us back home to ourselves,” Ellie Holcomb says. “This is the love I’ve known in Drew, and I’ll be forever grateful for it. I loved writing this song with my talented friend, Taylor Leondhart. I’m a big fan of her music, and what a joy to become friends and find in her a kindred spirit.”

The new EP is their first new music since 2023’s “Bones” single that followed 2022’s Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album – featuring songs the duo had written over the years along with new single “Coming Home,” a cover of Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again,” and a re-recorded version of fan favorite “Hung the Moon.” When asked about the new Brick by Brick EP Ellie states “I love anytime Drew and I get to make music together. It feels old and familiar, and new all at the same time. Drew’s been traveling a lot on the road, so this batch of songs is a combo of ones we’ve written both apart and together, and I couldn’t love them more. These songs embrace steady love, dancing, and mystery, so naturally, I’m a big fan.”

Drew & Ellie Holcomb’s Feels Like Home 2024 Tour:

Feb. 14 in Greenville, SC at Peace Center Concert Hall

Feb. 15 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre

Feb. 16 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre

Feb. 17 in Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 19 in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Feb. 20 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 21 in Morgantown, WV at The Metropolitan Theatre

Feb. 22 in Rocky Mount, VA at Harvester Performance Center

Feb. 24 in Lakeland, FL at Polk Theatre

Feb. 25 in Jacksonville, FL at Florida Theatre

Feb. 27 in Auburn, AL at the Jay and Suzie Gogue Performing Arts Center

Feb. 28 in Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

Feb. 29 in Winfield, AL at The Pastime Theatre