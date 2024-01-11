Emerging rap star Dough The Freshkid is a phenom with an undeniable fan base, a collection of recognized hits, and one of the most sought-after independent prospects by numerous major label A&Rs. Now, the Los Angeles-bred recording artist enters the biggest year of his career yet in 2024 that begins with the release of his brand-new album, properly titled, Rich In The City. After craving out a highly-anticipated arrival in 2023 with the breakthrough single, “Monopoly,” Dough follows through on his promise with a new collection filled with hard-hitting productions, slick-talking lyrics, and catchy sing-a-long hooks.

Rich In The City is the artist’s fifth independent release. A follow-up to his heavily praised 2022 album, Keys, the new 11-song project includes the hit song, “Monopoly,” and also buzzing tracks “Don’t Change,” “Going Griffey,” and “Divide With You.” And with the breakout songs, the new album features all-star guest appearances by Young Rook, SNUBBS, KOLA, Baby J Stone, Top Dolla, and many more. Dough The Freshkid’s latest release is arguably his best work yet and the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the artist as he continues to elevate to worldwide notoriety in the mainstream landscape.

After bursting on the scene 10 years ago in 2013, Dough has maintained a polarizing presence in West Coast Hip-Hop as he is best known for his biggest songs “Clap Song,”Ferraris & Boats,” and “Throw Up.” Dom Kennedy, E-40, and Snoop Dogg and Tha Dogg Pound, he has shared the stage with who’s who in West Coast Hip-Hop. Dough The Freshkid transformed himself into a brand during his ascent with his clothing brand of the same title.

On top of the new album, 2024 will be a breakout year for the rising star as he is set to hit the road on his self-promoted ‘Rich In The City’ tour in March. Follow Dough The Freshkid across all social medias for complete dates and more. New music videos for various singles from Rich In The City is on the way.

Available now via EPC Music Group LLC, stream DFK’s anticipated new album, below.