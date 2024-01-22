4x Grammy Award-winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have just announced their headlining tour for 2024.

The run will find the band in 38 U.S. cities, many of which the band have not performed in for many years. the tour will kick off on June 15th in Seattle and hit markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, and more before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on August 30th.

The Doobie Brothers will be joined by fellow Grammy Award winning artists Robert Cray and Steve Winwood on various dates.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23rd at 10am local time until Thursday, January 25th at 10pm local through the Citi Entertainment program.

General on sale begins Friday, January 26th at 10:00 AM local time, and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including upgraded seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more.

Tour dates:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE Saturday, June 15, 2024** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater Sunday, June 16, 2024** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Tuesday, June 18, 2024** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Thursday, June 20, 2024** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, June 22, 2024** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Sunday, June 23, 2024** Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum Tuesday, June 25, 2024** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, June 26, 2024** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Saturday, June 29, 2024** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Sunday, June 30, 2024** Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Tuesday, July 2, 2024** Tulsa, OK BOK Center Wednesday, July 3, 2024** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort Saturday, July 6, 2024** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Monday, July 8, 2024** Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Wednesday, July 10, 2024** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Thursday, July 11, 2024** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, July 13, 2024** Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, July 14, 2024** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday, July 30, 2024++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Wednesday, July 31, 2024++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park Saturday, August 3, 2024++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Sunday, August 4, 2024++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Tuesday, August 6, 2024++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Wednesday, August 7, 2024++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden Friday, August 9, 2024++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Saturday, August 10, 2024++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion Monday, August 12, 2024++ Boston, MA Xfinity Center Tuesday, August 13, 2024++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Thursday, August 15, 2024++ Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Saturday, August 17, 2024++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sunday, August 18, 2024++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Tuesday, August 20, 2024++ Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake Thursday, August 22, 2024++ Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center Saturday, August 24, 2024++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sunday, August 25, 2024++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 27, 2024++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Thursday, August 29, 2024++ Denver, CO Ball Arena Friday, August 30, 2024++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood