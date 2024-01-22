4x Grammy Award-winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have just announced their headlining tour for 2024.
The run will find the band in 38 U.S. cities, many of which the band have not performed in for many years. the tour will kick off on June 15th in Seattle and hit markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, and more before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on August 30th.
The Doobie Brothers will be joined by fellow Grammy Award winning artists Robert Cray and Steve Winwood on various dates.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23rd at 10am local time until Thursday, January 25th at 10pm local through the Citi Entertainment program.
General on sale begins Friday, January 26th at 10:00 AM local time, and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including upgraded seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more.
Tour dates:
|DATE
|CITY, STATE
|VENUE
|Saturday, June 15, 2024**
|Seattle, WA
|White River Amphitheater
|Sunday, June 16, 2024**
|Ridgefield, WA
|RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
|Tuesday, June 18, 2024**
|Bend, OR
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|Thursday, June 20, 2024**
|Wheatland, CA
|Toyota Amphitheatre
|Saturday, June 22, 2024**
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion
|Sunday, June 23, 2024**
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Kia Forum
|Tuesday, June 25, 2024**
|San Diego, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Wednesday, June 26, 2024**
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Saturday, June 29, 2024**
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Sunday, June 30, 2024**
|Houston, TX
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Tuesday, July 2, 2024**
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Wednesday, July 3, 2024**
|Durant, OK
|Choctaw Casino and Resort
|Saturday, July 6, 2024**
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|Monday, July 8, 2024**
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|Wednesday, July 10, 2024**
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|Thursday, July 11, 2024**
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Saturday, July 13, 2024**
|Atlanta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Sunday, July 14, 2024**
|Knoxville, TN
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|Tuesday, July 30, 2024++
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Wednesday, July 31, 2024++
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|Saturday, August 3, 2024++
|Camden, NJ
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
|Sunday, August 4, 2024++
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Tuesday, August 6, 2024++
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Wednesday, August 7, 2024++
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Friday, August 9, 2024++
|Bridgeport, CT
|Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
|Saturday, August 10, 2024++
|Gilford, NH
|BankNH Pavilion
|Monday, August 12, 2024++
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Tuesday, August 13, 2024++
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Broadview Stage at SPAC
|Thursday, August 15, 2024++
|Detroit, MI
|Pine Knob Music Theatre
|Saturday, August 17, 2024++
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Sunday, August 18, 2024++
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Tuesday, August 20, 2024++
|Pittsburgh, PA
|The Pavilion at Star Lake
|Thursday, August 22, 2024++
|Cleveland, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Saturday, August 24, 2024++
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sunday, August 25, 2024++
|Tinley Park, IL
|Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
|Tuesday, August 27, 2024++
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center
|Thursday, August 29, 2024++
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Friday, August 30, 2024++
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheater
**with Robert Cray
++with Steve Winwood