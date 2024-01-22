4x Grammy Award-winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, have just announced their headlining tour for 2024.

The run will find the band in 38 U.S. cities, many of which the band have not performed in for many years.  the tour will kick off on June 15th in Seattle and hit markets such as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, and more before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on August 30th.

The Doobie Brothers will  be joined by fellow Grammy Award winning artists Robert Cray and Steve Winwood on various dates.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23rd at 10am local time until Thursday, January 25th at 10pm local through the Citi Entertainment program.

General on sale begins Friday, January 26th at 10:00 AM local time, and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including upgraded seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more. 

 

Tour dates:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE
Saturday, June 15, 2024** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater
Sunday, June 16, 2024** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 18, 2024** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thursday, June 20, 2024** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 22, 2024** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Sunday, June 23, 2024** Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
Tuesday, June 25, 2024** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 26, 2024** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Saturday, June 29, 2024** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, June 30, 2024** Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tuesday, July 2, 2024** Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2024** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort
Saturday, July 6, 2024** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Monday, July 8, 2024** Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Wednesday, July 10, 2024** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 11, 2024** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 13, 2024** Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 14, 2024** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Tuesday, July 30, 2024++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Wednesday, July 31, 2024++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, August 3, 2024++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sunday, August 4, 2024++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, August 6, 2024++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, August 7, 2024++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 9, 2024++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Saturday, August 10, 2024++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Monday, August 12, 2024++ Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Tuesday, August 13, 2024++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thursday, August 15, 2024++ Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Saturday, August 17, 2024++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sunday, August 18, 2024++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Tuesday, August 20, 2024++ Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thursday, August 22, 2024++ Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Saturday, August 24, 2024++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 25, 2024++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 27, 2024++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Thursday, August 29, 2024++ Denver, CO Ball Arena
Friday, August 30, 2024++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

**with Robert Cray

 

++with Steve Winwood