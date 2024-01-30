Today, Los Angeles alternate/punk band Death Lens have announced that they will be releasing their new album, Cold World, on May 3rd via Epitaph Records. The release marks their debut record for the label.
“ “Cold World” just seemed to fit in the days we’re living,” the band muses on the album’s title choice. “It’s the desire to thrive in a deteriorating world all while pushing those who feel like there is no hope and hoping to give them a second wind, a sense of hope,”
With slick guitar sonics and tender backing vocal harmonies that feel like the best parts of indie, punk and shoegaze, watch the surrealist music video for the album’s title track below.
Aided by NYC-based producer Brett Romnes (Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans), Cold World is a departure from the early styles Death Lens mimicked as a young band; an elevation of their sound transmuted into matured and brawny post-hardcore tinged rock songs. Coming from their DIY background, it was an adjustment to work with a producer for the first time but together they were able to explore new creative territories. With the reverb turned up and the raw dial scaled back, they leave room for the massive hooks and compelling songwriting heard on the album’s eleven tracks.
“This was our first time using a producer and we were scared that our sound was not going to be us, but Brett was such an amazing addition to the writing process,” the band explains. “The goal was to find a common ground and build from that and we did almost instantly on day one, it was beautiful.”
Lyrically, Cold World finds vocalist for Bryan Torres reckoning with his place in the world, examining social injustices, current political and world unrest, and his emotional, mental, and physical reactions to it all. Growing up as minorities 20 miles east of Los Angeles with constant harassment by police and heavy gang violence, Death Lens faced many risk factors that could’ve led them astray from this moment. Their paths could have gone other ways, but they’ve chosen positivity and strive to be a light for their communities, their fans and each other.
“We’re all unified in the way we think, we all believe in a fair system for all to live without struggle and with a reasonable cost of living,” Torres says. “We side strongly with socialist ideals proudly. We’re also very pro Latino and pushing heavier to see more Hispanic bands up on stage, pro LGBTQ, pro-immigration and everything in between.”
“One world, one community.”
Artwork:
Track-listing:
-
Fucked Up
-
Disturb The Peace
-
Turnout
-
-
Nothing’s Forever
-
-
Bruised
-
Memory Hotline
-
Not Enough
-
-
Lo Que Será
Tour dates:
W/ Militarie Gun
Jan. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
Feb. 2 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves
Feb. 3 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
Feb. 4 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues
Feb. 6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Feb. 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Purgatory
Feb. 8 – Tampa, FL – The Crowbar
Feb. 9 – Miami, FL – Gramps
Feb. 10 – Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar
W/ Wavves
Feb. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720
Mar. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court*
Mar. 17 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures*
Mar. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Duck Roomi*
Mar. 20 Lakewood, ON – Foundry*
W/ Teen Mortgage
Mar. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool
Mar. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Foto Club
Mar. 24 – Medford, MA – Deep Cuts
Mar. 26 – Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz
Mar. 27 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
Mar. 29 – Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary
Mar. 30 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
Apr. 1 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI
Apr. 2 – Columbus, OH – The Basement
Apr. 3 – Nashville, TN – The End
Apr. 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
Apr. 6 – Chapel Hill, North Carolina – Local 506
Apr. 7 – Richmond, VA – The Camel
Apr. 8 – Louisville, MY – Mag Bar*
Apr. 3 – Memphis, TN – Growers*
Apr. 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street*
Apr. 12 – Albuquerque, NM – Moonlight Lounge*
Apr. 13 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Hive*
*Death Lens only