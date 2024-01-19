Today, rising indie/folk hitmaker David Kushner has shared his long-teased and highly anticipated new single, “Skin and Bones.”

The single is the first release of 2024 for Kushner, and comes on the heels of 2023’s “Dead Man” and the massive hit single “Daylight.” The latter of which has been streamed over a billion times and lead to two headlining tours, his live television debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, a million new Instagram followers, and more.

On the new track, Kushner shares “’Skin and Bones’ captures the electric tension of desire and redemption, exploring the thin line between ecstasy and salvation in the duality of love.”

An accompanying music video for “Skin and Bones” will follow and is expected to be released soon.

Originally from the suburbs of Chicago and currently based in Los Angeles, Kushner first made waves in 2022 with a pair of worldwide hit singles, “Miserable Man” (hailed by Rolling Stone as “an acoustic ballad that’s as sparse as a one-horse town”) and “Mr. Forgettable,” both found on his debut EP, Footprints I Found. His emotionally charged songs touched an immediate chord in listeners around the globe, earning featured placement on the coveted Spotify “Roots Rising” playlist while quickly racking up more than 700M streams in under one year. When the long-teased single “Daylight” finally dropped, Kushner’s career kicked into an even higher gear. The certified-platinum song has been streamed 1 billion times and counting, launching David into his Daylight Tour and Daylight Tour 2.0.