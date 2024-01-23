Following a 14-country spring tour of Europe and the U.K., Dave Matthews Band will return to the U.S. in the summer for an extensive headlining tour

The U.S. tour touring will launch on May 22nd in Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. The headline run will bring the band back to some of fans’ favorite venues, including Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI (June 21 and 22), Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY (July 5 and 6) and The Gorge in George, WA (August 30-September 1), where the band traditionally celebrates Labor Day weekend and has sold out each of its previous 70 shows.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now here. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 13th, at 9 am local time until Thursday, Feb 15th, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

General on sale for tickets begins on February 16th at 10 am local time.

Tour dates:

5/22 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/24 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/25 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/28 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater

5/29 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place Amphitheater

5/31 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/1 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/12 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/15 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/21 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

6/22 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

6/25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

6/26 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

6/29 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/5 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/6 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/9 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/10 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/12 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/13 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

7/16 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

7/17 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

7/19 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/20 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/23 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/24 Greenwood Village, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/27 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/30 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre