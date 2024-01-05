Today, 19 Recordings/BMG country artist Colin Stough has kicked off the new year with an acoustic version of one of his biggest songs, “I Still Talk to Jesus.”

The track a country/rock ballad of unshakable hope, and was originally part of Stough’s standout time on ABC’s American Idol in 2022. Eventually finishing third on Season 21, Stough released the aching anthem alongside his fellow Top 5 finalists, showing fans a moving example of inner toughness — and one heart’s weary-yet-determined refusal to give up on love.

Produced by Sean Rogers, Stough’s new acoustic take of the track further highlights that message. Using only guitar to back his dynamic Mississippi vocal, the rising star dials down his million-watt intensity for a captivating blend of wounded soul and falsetto grit, cutting straight to heart of one of his most popular songs. Meanwhile, a raw performance of the all-natural track – penned by Stough, Sean Thomas Rogers, and Francisco Martin – was captured and edited by Mike Rodway.

“I wanted to share this track to start the new year off right!” Stough says. “This was one of my biggest songs last year and a fan-favorite, so I hope everyone enjoys this acoustic take. It’s just one of them records where the words cut deep, and I think this version really lets ‘em shine.”

Listen to the new acoustic version for yourself below.