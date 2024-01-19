Warner Music Nashville rising star Chase Matthew has announced that he will be releasing his new EP, We All Grow Up, on February 16th. Pre-order/pre-save the release here.

“This project has been a blast to put together. Each one of these songs makes you feel something,” shares Matthew. “‘We All Grow Up’ feels reminiscent. ‘Small Town Shit’ might make you feel like a hometown badass. ‘Darlin’’ is one of my favorites because I’ve been in that situation before. I’ve had a great time working on this one with some great friends. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

Full of backroad swagger and broken hearts, acoustic guitars and thumping beats, the Music City native pushes into the mainstream with the six-track set. Co-writing four songs, Matthew never shies away from opening up – or from tough-talking pride. Claiming the country lifestyle with unflinching attitude, his sound straddles the line between down-home and downtown, as soft-touch organics contrast against aggressive Country muscle, hard-hitting rhythm, and above all, a sense of take-it-or-leave-it identity.

Additionally, Matthew has released a new single — the title-track, “We All Grow Up.” It’s big picture anthem that was co written by Matthew with Will Pattat alongside producers Alex Maxwell and Jake Angel, further capturing the common threads behind diverse communities with a laid-back modern groove.

Leading a powerful project Matthew can’t wait to share, the tune is out now accompanied by a James West-directed music video filmed in Greenbrier, Tennessee.

Watch the music video below and check out the EP artwork and track listing.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

“ We All Grow Up” (Chase Matthew, Alex Maxwell, Jake Angel, Will Pattat)* “Darlin’” (Chase Matthew, Alex Maxwell, Hunter Huff, Ciaran Wilkie)* “Makin’ You Miss Me” (Chase Matthew, Alex Maxwell)+ “I Don’t Carolina” (Michael Rotundo, Adam Ernst, Rose Falcon, Brian Bunn)^ “Small Town Shit” (Jaxson Free, Jessie Jo Dillon, Taylor Phillips, Daniel Ross)# “Dirt Road Does” (Chase Matthew, Brock Berryhill, Jaxson Free, Dylan Marlowe, Taylor Phillips)**

* Produced by Alex Maxwell and Jake Angel

+ Produced by Alex Maxwell

^ Produced by Austin Shawn

# Produced by Alex Maxwell and Jake Angel;Co-Produced by Daniel Ross