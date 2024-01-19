The multi-platinum singer/songwriter Calum Scott has returned today with his anthemic new single, “Lighthouse.”

The single is a full-fledged love song that finds Scott approaching his soulful brand of pop with more boldnsss and confidence than perhaps ever before.

Produced by the Nocturns — aka Charlie Martin and Joe Housley, a duo who’ve also worked with Lauv, Anne-Marie, and more — “Lighthouse” centers on the captivating vocal presence that has made Scott a massively beloved artist approaching 10 billion combined global streams to date.

After beginning with a bit of gently delivered storytelling, the lush and luminous track takes on a soaring velocity thanks to its pulse-pounding rhythms, radiant piano work, and gorgeously layered vocals — a fitting backdrop to Calum’s powerful statement of unstoppable devotion.

Says Scott, “‘Lighthouse’ is a story about light in the darkness, the hope on the horizon, even if it’s in the distance and almost out of view it reminds you of what’s important and what makes you feel safe. It was written at a time when I was missing home and just getting a FaceTime or a text can be that lighthouse for me. I really pushed my limits to record the vocals on this, tried to sing with as much passion and raw emotion as I could – the production really helped with that and makes the story feel monstrous and powerful and will fill the stadiums I’m about to sing at whilst supporting Ed Sheeran!”

Watch the accompanying lyric video for “Lighthouse” below.