Today, 5x Grammy Award-winnining Brittany Howard has released a new single, “Prove It to You.” The song is the third single released from her new album, WHAT NOW, the highly anticipated sophomore album that will be released on February 9th via Island Records.

On “Prove It To You,” Howard delivers a euphoric four-on-the-floor dance track spiked with her explosive guitar work. Working alongside long-time collaborator Shawn Everett (The Killers, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Adele), she originally produced the entire track in Reason Drum Sequencer, her first time using virtual drum machines, and her first time producing a dance track. Once the track took shape, she and her band recreated the song in a live setting for the final production, still capturing the essence of dance music that she originally set out to capture.

“I wanted to write a fun four-on-the-floor dance track that makes you want to dance but at the same time lyrically looked at the complexities of being in a relationship. I love those songs that might not be exactly what they appear to be on the surface,” Howard says on “Prove It To You.”

Listen below.

Howard was recently announced at this year’s Coachella and Bonnaroo festivals. Howard will also tour in 2024 across the US and Canada, and UK. Her North American tour will kick off with a sold-out show in Chicago on February 6th and continuing with stops in New York City, Boston, Toronto, and Washington D.C. with support from Becca Mancari and will pick up again in April with support from June McDoom. Tickets available at www.brittanyhoward.com.

Artwork:

Track-listing;