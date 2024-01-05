Today, behemoth rockers Bring Me the Horizon have kicked off 2024 with the release of their massive new single, “Kool-Aid,” which is out now via Columbia Records.

“Kool-Aid” follows up a monumental 2023 for the band, which comprised of numerous sold out shows, the Fall Out Boy stadium US tour and most recently a tour of Asia and headline slot at NEX_FEST Japan, which they also curated. They are set to smash more milestones this year with a sold out UK tour, that includes two nights at the London’s 02 (selling over 110k tickets the first day they went on sale).

Additionally, Bring Me the Horizon’s highly anticipated new studio album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn will also be released this year, with the official release date set to be announced shortly.

“Kool-Aid” follows “DArkSide”, “LosT”, “AmEN”’, “DiE4u” and “sTraNgeRs”, part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series.