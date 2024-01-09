Breakout South Carolina recording artist Blacc Zacc kicks off 2024 with two new music videos for his buzzing singles “Granny House” and “Dirty Bop.”

Collectively, the buzzing artist displays his charismatic persona through catchy street storytelling and intoxicating production. In the visuals, Zacc hits the old neighborhood donning the brightest diamonds and pockets full of bluefaces, no Chrisean. Alongside the crew, big booty-bouncing baddies twerked to the bass booming out of the 808s. In the new music, Blacc Zacc takes us back to where it all started as he prepares us for where his future is about to take him with a huge 2024 that includes more new music, a new album, and so much more.

Ready to steal the “Best New Artist of 2024” title from your newfound favorite? “Granny House” and “Dirty Bop” are the perfect origin points for any new fan of Blacc Zacc. “Granny House” and “Dirty Bop” are available now on Blacc Zacc’s latest album, 48 Hours, and are available everywhere on Dirty Money Entertainment. The album also features guest appearances by Renni Rucci, Neeko Baby, and Big Lex.

After the view, follow Blacc Zacc on social media for up-to-the-minute news and more. Watch “Granny House” and “Dirty Bop” below.