Esteemed-punk rockers Bayside have just released their brand new single, “Castaway,” which is out now via Hopeless Records. It is the band’s first new music since 2023’s The Blue EP.

On the new single, Bayside frontman Anthony Raneri shares: “I think ‘Castaway’ is one of the most exciting songs that we’ve written in 24 years. We really wanted to keep the listener on their toes and on the edge of their seat. We hope that between the fast pace, odd timings, and metaphors that as soon as it’s over, you need to listen again”

Listen to the new single below.

Additionally, Bayside have announced their plans for a headlining tour of North America this upcoming spring. Dubbed “The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour,” the run will kick off on April 3rd in Pittsburgh, and make stops in Baltimore, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, New York City, and more before wrapping up on May 5th in Boston.

Bayside will be joined by Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter. Raneri adds: “We’re so excited to be touring with a couple of real pioneers in this genre. It’s been close to 20 years since we played a show with either band. So excited to finally run it back.”

Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available this Friday, January 26th at 12pm ET. To purchase, fans can head here.

Tour dates:

4/3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

4/4 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

4/5 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

4/6 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

4/7 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

4/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

4/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

4/14 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

4/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

4/23 – Portland, OR @ Roeseland Theater

4/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Events Center

4/27 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/29 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

5/1 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

5/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

5/4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 +

5/5 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +

+ – Indicates no Winona Fighter