Chart topping and 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Artist (Alt & Rock) nominee Bad Omens have teamed up with Grammy Award-nominated Poppy for a brand new single, “V.A.N.”

The single was premiered earlier today via SiriusXM Octane and now the ferocious single has been released alongside a cinematic music video, which can be seen below.

Written and produced by Bad Omens’ frontman Noah Sebastian, the song is the first glimpse of what the band will be offering on their upcoming album, the CONCRETE FOREVER project also known as CONCRETE JUNGLE OST. The project is an experimental extension of Bad Omens’ hit album, THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND, and the soundtrack to their ‘Concrete Jungle’ comic book universe.

When asked about his approach to creating the single Sebastian explained, “That’s a song that started just with the hook ‘Violence against nature’, and then after saving the project with the acronym and seeing it we realized it could be fun to think of ‘VAN’ as a name. Thus the rabbit hole of ideas began that led us to decide to write lyrics from the perspective of an artificial intelligence gone rogue.”

Playing off the AI concept of the track and taking additional visual inspiration from the video game Portal, the film Ex Machina, and Stranger Things, the story is brought to life by a visually stunning sci-fi thriller. In the mini film written by Sebsastian, Poppy, and Garrett Nicholson, Poppy portrays a synthetic human being held captive and subjected to experiments in a laboratory, eventually escaping and embarking on a murderous rampage. Watch the Garrett Nicholson and Poppy directed video HERE.

Fans will get to experience “V.A.N” live for the very first time on the European leg of Bad Omens’ CONCRETE FOREVER tour with Poppy. The tour kicks off in Berlin this Friday, January 27th and international fans can tune in to livestreams of the sold out shows from Cologne, Germany on January 28th and 29th, exclusively on VEEPS.

Tour dates:

Jan 27 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany*

Jan 28 – Palladium Cologne – Cologne, Germany*

Jan 29 – Palladium Cologne – Cologne, Germany*

Jan 30 – Zenith, Munich, Germany*

Feb 1 – Halle 622 – Zürich, Switzerland*

Feb 2 – Stadthalle Offenbach – Offenbach Am Main, Germany*

Feb 4 – Poppodium 013 – Tilburg, Netherlands*

Feb 5 – Ancienne Belgique – Brussels, Belgium*

Feb 6 – Salle Pleyel – Paris, France*

Feb 8 – Messe Dresden – Dresden, Germany*

Feb 9 – SaSaZu – Praha, Czech Republic*

Feb 10 – Congress Innsbruck – Innsbruck, Austria*

Feb 11 – Alcatraz – Milan, Italy*

Apr 21 – Boeing Center at Tech Port – San Antonio, TX

Apr 23 – Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM

Apr 25 – Mesa Amphitheatre – Mesa, AZ

Apr 27 – Sick New World – Las Vegas, NV

Apr 30 – Tulsa Theater – Tulsa, OK

May 2 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

May 3 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

May 12 – Welcome To Rockville – Daytona Beach, FL

May 18 – Point Fest – St. Louis, MO

Jun 7 – Rock im Park – Nüburg, Germany

Jun 8 – Rock am Ring – Nüburg, Germany

Jun 12 – Rock For People – Hradec, Czechia

Jun 13-16 – Nova Rock – Nickelsdorf, Austria

Jun 14-16 – Download Festival – Derby, United Kingdom

Jun 26-29 – Resurrection Fest – Viveiro, Spain

Jun 27-30 – Hellfest – Clisson, France

Jun 28-30 – Tuska Festival – Helsinki, Finland

Jun 29 – Provinssi Festival – Seinäjoki, Finland

Jul 5 – Rock Werchter – Werchter, Belgium

Jul 7 – I-Days Festival – Milano, Italy

*w/Poppy