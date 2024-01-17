Today, the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar Ariana Grande has announced her highly anticipated new album, eternal sunshine. The album is her first since 2020’s Positions, and will be released on March 8th via Republic Records.

The album’s announcement comes after Grande released the track’s lead single, “yes, and?” was released this past Friday, January 12th. The single was written and produced by Grande, Max Martin, and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The video, which can be seen below, was directed by Christian Breslauer.

Pre-order eternal sunshine here, and keep an eye out for more news from Grande coming soon.